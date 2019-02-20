The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
CSU CEO TAPS PHIL TUNNAH AS NEW CHIEF PLANNING AND PROJECTS OFFICER
Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin named Phil Tunnah, P.E. as the new Chief Planning and Projects Officer as of Monday. Tunnah, who has been with Utilities for two years, will oversee 255 employees.
“We have an opportunity to create a new division that can deliver a legacy for Utilities that recognizes and leverages the efficiency, experience, and talent across our four-service organization,” Tunnah said.
Benyamin created the new division in January to oversee the system planning and asset delivery for energy, gas, water and wastewater. This includes doing long-term planning; integrated resources; prioritization, design, construction, commissioning and execution of delivery plans for all major projects; and asset management excellence for all four services.
“There are many benefits in integrating these planning, engineering and project management functions,” Benyamin said. “I believe it will foster employee development through cross training and job shadowing to maximize the talents of our workforce. Additionally, the new division will assist in maintaining low rates by planning and executing in the most efficient manner. We will allocate resources across all four services in a much more collaborative manner.”
Prior to joining Colorado Springs Utilities as the General Manager of the Asset Management Engineering and Project Program Delivery department, Tunnah worked as a consultant on the Southern Delivery System (SDS) from August 2010 through January 2017.
Tunnah has a Bachelor of Science degree in cvil engineering from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and a Master of Business Administration degree from Colorado State University. Tunnah’s salary will be $264,763.20 per year.
ERA SHIELDS NAMED PLATINUM AWARD WINNER
ERA Shields Real Estate has been named a Platinum Award winner by Cartus Broker Services for their outstanding performance during the past year. The award will be presented at the 2019 Cartus Broker Network Conference, held March 17-19 at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Cartus Corporation is a worldwide leader in employee relocation solutions.
Platinum is the highest level of the Excellence Awards presented to principal brokers. Excellence Award recognition is based on performance results related to a wide variety of metrics including customer service, cost management, and effective analysis and marketing of homes.
“Being presented with The Platinum Award is a recognition of extraordinary accomplishment,” said Mike Brannan, Cartus Senior Vice President, Broker Services. “To earn this distinction, a broker must have successfully demonstrated outstanding performance in a variety of areas, including addressing customer needs, understanding local market conditions, and executing best business practices so our customers may achieve their real estate goals. ERA Shields Real Estate has delivered the very highest levels of results to both their customers and the Cartus Broker Network, and ultimately, their performance has resulted in our ability to provide great value to our clients, their relocating employees, and to our Affinity organizations and their members.”
“We’re honored to receive a Platinum Award,” said Cathi Sullivan, ERA Shields broker and owner. “Our team has spent the last year fully dedicating themselves to achieving the best results for Cartus, their clients and their customers, as well as our brokerage. I’m grateful to our team for all of their efforts, and I want to thank Cartus for this honor.”
ERA Shields Real Estate has two Colorado Springs offices, one in the Broadmoor area at 130 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., and the other in Rockrimmon at 5475 Tech Center Drive, Suite 300.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent