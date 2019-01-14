The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
WALLETHUB RANKS COLORADO SPRINGS AS “5TH BEST CITY TO FIND A JOB”
Colorado Springs is the nation’s fifth-best city for jobs and boasts the nation’s best employment growth according to a survey released this month by Wallethub.com. The study compared more than 180 cities based on 30 key indicators. Weighted most heavily were factors surrounding job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rate, employment outlook and share of workers in poverty.
Colorado Springs was the top ranked of 180 cities in employment growth, which measured annual job growth adjusted by working-age population growth.
Overall, Colorado Springs earned a mark of 62.85, just trailing fourth-ranked San Francisco (64.67). Scottsdale, Ariz. earned the top position with 66.58 points. Colorado Springs was the only Colorado city ranked in the top 10 and one of just three in the top 180.
Denver came in at No. 13, followed by Aurora at No. 48.
KOLKS INTRODUCE BRIGHTWAY INSURANCE TO COLORADO SPRINGS
Husband and wife team and Brightway Agency owners Brandon and Jenn Kolk have opened Brightway, The Kolk Agency in northern Colorado Springs.
The Kolks come to Brightway with 30 years of combined industry experience to the Agency.
“Being a Captive agent, I could see that offering only one option to my customers was not serving them well,” Brandon said. “It was an easy decision to move to Brightway to better serve my customers and to offer them more solutions to fit their personal and family needs.”
“Brandon and I are thrilled to team up and build a business together that helps our friends and neighbors gain peace of mind knowing their homes and everything else they’ve worked so hard to earn are protected in the event of a loss,” Jenn said.
Brandon started his insurance career in catastrophe claims as an adjuster and trainer. In 2012, he branched out to open his own agency and garnered numerous awards as one of the top agents in the nation. He graduated from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania in Shippensburg, Penn., with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Jenn also worked catastrophe claims and spent 17 years working on the corporate side of insurance. She graduated from Illinois State University in Normal, Ill., with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with an emphasis on business and industrial organization. The Kolks have been married seven years and have a son, Greyson, who just celebrated his first birthday.
“The Kolks bring a tremendous amount of energy and industry knowledge to Brightway, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring the Brightway brand and experience to Colorado Springs,” said Brightway President, Talman Howard. “We have hundreds of insurance professionals committed to the Kolks’ success and providing world-class service to their customers.”
Brightway, The Kolk Agency is located at 12229 Voyager Parkway, Suite 100, near Mary Kyer Park in the same shopping plaza as Duca’s Neapolitan Pizza. The Agency offers customized home, condo, renters, auto, flood, RV, motorcycle, boat, life, business and umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance brands including American Strategic, Bankers, Dairyland, Encompass, Foremost, Nationwide, Progressive, Safeco and State Auto. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Brightway, The Kolk Agency, visit BrightwayKolk.com or call 599-3600.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent