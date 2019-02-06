The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
COLORADO REALTOR TERRY NABER GOES ABOVE AND BEYOND HELPING SENIORS
RE/MAX Properties agent Terry Naber has obtained the Senior Real Estate Specialist designation.
“You make a difference in people’s lives, and that is the most important difference,” said a client of realtor and broker-associate Naber, who recently helped a handicapped widowed area resident with an inspiring above-value home sale that defied the odds in an ultra-competitive market by her dogged determination and skills.
In fact, this sale was what inspired Naber to obtain the SRES designation. Naber originally entered the real estate business in 1990 because it was a career based in helping others, so she saw this designation as a way to help seniors even more with important life decisions at the most vulnerable time of their lives. Because many baby boomers and older people do not use computers, Naber gets a large percentage of her clients from the printed Yellow Pages.
“Printed information has been replaced with online information, which limits many seniors’ access to crucial information. By becoming an information source for older people I could add very valuable services to my repertoire that goes beyond the normal scope of a real estate agent,” Naber said.
This SRES designation gives Naber expert knowledge regarding many senior concerns, such as senior housing in all its forms, some estate law, elder care, family dynamics, and Medicare and Medicaid issues concerning real estate.
“It also gives me many other resources to help seniors that they may not be able to research on their own, such as estate sale companies, estate planners, estate attorneys, senior meal programs and more,” Naber said.
This designation also helps prepare the agent to consult seniors in order to help them determine if it’s best to age in their home if adaptations can be made, or if it’s best for them to move to some form of a senior community or facility.
Naber is a broker associate and Realtor with RE/MAX Properties, located at 1740 Chapel Hills Drive. For nearly 30 years, Naber has been serving buyers and sellers in the Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, winning awards almost yearly for her service and performance.
