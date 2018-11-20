The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Colorado Springs Realtor Jill McFeron, of RE/MAX Properties, recently received the Certificate of Excellence for the RE/MAX mountain states region.
“I am proud and deeply honored to have received this prestigious award,” said McFeron, a premier agent and RE/MAX Hall of Fame and RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement recipient.
McFeron is currently the No. 1 Solo Agent with the No. 11 RE/MAX Properties, Inc. franchise in the country, and was No. 3 in transactions closed for 2017. She has sold more than 500 Black Forest properties and over 1,000 transactions (MLS/subdivision/builder sales from 1992 to present).
During the course of her illustrious career, McFeron has also been named to The Elite 25 of Colorado Springs, and recently named a Real Estate Titan by Stewart Title as a top Realtor. In July, McFeron was named to REAL Trends’ America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list.
As a RE/MAX agent, McFeron specializes in Greater Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Monument, Peyton, and Falcon (Woodmen Hills and Meridian Ranch). She began her residential career at The Rawhide Company, where she was fortunate to be around people who taught her pricing in the Forest. “I use those skills to this day and will be forever grateful to their tutelage,” she noted.
RE/Max Properties is located at 1740 Chapel Hills Drive. For more information, call 648-3821 or visit jillmcferon.com.
-Compiled by
Breeanna Jent