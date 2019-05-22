The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
COLORADO CAMPING MADE EASIER THROUGH USER-BASED REVIEW WEBSITE THE DYRT
Colorado hikers, campers and outdoors enthusiasts have no shortage of campgrounds, hiking trails and open spaces to explore and enjoy, but sometimes a lack of photos and reviews of these spaces can leave more to be desired.
That’s where The Dyrt comes in. Touting itself as “the TripAdvisor of camping,” The Dyrt, founded in 2013 by Sarah Smith and Kevin Long, the website was born to fill this gap in outdoors resources.
“We grew frustrated searching online for info on campgrounds and outdoor adventures,” Smith, who is based in Oregon, said. “It was really hard to find a campground online and hard to get a good sense of that campground and most times you couldn’t find pictures.”
The Dyrt works with an “active, engaged” community of campers around the country to curate content, and users can win prizes through monthly contests for submitting their content — reviews and photos of campgrounds — to the website, Smith said.
Colorado is highly ranked, with 1,230 campgrounds, according to The Dyrt. The Dyrt lists campgrounds that fit several categories, from bookable campgrounds, to drive-in, walk-in and hike-in, to those with cabins, RV sites, tent sites and more.
In northern Colorado Springs Garden of the Gods RV Resort is ranked as the site’s No. 4 most popular campground near Colorado Springs, according to users. Peregrine Pines Family Camp was the site’s No. 8 most popular campground in the area, with one The Dyrt camper, identified as Megan R., saying it had “beautiful scenery” and a “neat atmosphere.” Note: Only active or retired military may stay at this campground, or must sponsor non-military campers to stay at Peregrine Pines.
“We love being a part of this community and (our users) feel they are giving and getting a lot of good content, so it’s exciting for outdoors and camping enthusiasts,” Smith said.
To see a comprehensive list of “The Best Camping in Colorado,” visit thedyrt.com/camping/colorado. To search and review campsites nationwide, visit thedyrt.com.
-Written by Breeanna Jent