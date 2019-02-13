The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
CHUY’S NOW HIRING 150 POSITIONS FOR NEW LOCATION IN BRIARGATE
Known for its authentic, fresh food, Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s plans to open its first Colorado Springs location at the corner of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive next month, and is hiring approximately 150 full-time and part-time staff.
“We are thrilled to bring Chuy’s into the Colorado Springs community and to share what Chuy’s is all about with our new neighbors,” said Joanna Hicks, the owner and operator of Chuy’s Colorado Springs.
Chuy’s will be hiring for a variety of positions, including front-of-the-house hosts, servers, bussers and bartenders. The restaurant is also hiring kitchen staff to help prepare its made-from-scratch dishes and signature sauces.
Interested applicants can visit chuys.com/careers, select the hourly or management option, enter zip code 80920 to view open positions and click “Apply Now” to complete the online application.
Applicants can also apply in-person at the Chuy’s hiring trailer Mondays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 9297 Forest Bluffs View.
For more information, visit chuys.com or call 430-4025.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent