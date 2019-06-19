The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS AUTOMOTIVE OPENS NEW SHOP IN ROCKRIMMON
Christian Brothers Automotive recently celebrated the opening of a Rockrimmon location at 20 S. Rockrimmon Blvd.
Located near the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the new shop is open six days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Distinguished as the auto repair brand that customers trust, Christian Brothers Automotive Rockrimmon puts local residents at ease as it takes a close interest in the health of its customers’ vehicles, approaching auto repair work with transparency, integrity and compassion.
“Throughout our Air Force career, my wife and I have always dreamed of living in Colorado Springs, close to family, and being part of a locally owned, community-based business,” said Daymen Tiffany, owner of Christian Brothers of Rockrimmon.
Prior to opening the shop, Tiffany served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 24 years. Throughout his military career as an E-3 pilot, he had the opportunity to instruct, command at multiple levels and serve in various staff positions prior to retiring as a colonel. He and his wife Heather lived throughout the country and around the world, including five states, Japan and Germany. Determined to plant roots in Colorado Springs, the couple’s long-term plan brought them back to Rockrimmon in October 2018 after Tiffany retired from the Air Force.
The new shop joins more than 200 Christian Brothers Automotive locations across the nation and offers a wide array of services, from simple upkeep and maintenance to preventative services addressing issues that would otherwise require more expensive repair and replacement down the road. A complete list of services can be found at cbac.com.
For more information about Christian Brothers Automotive Rockrimmon and its services, visit cbac.com/rockrimmon or contact them by phone at 259-6191.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent