BRIARGATE PLANNING, ENGINEERING FIRM CELEBRATES 20 YEARS
Matrix, a full-service planning and engineering firm located in Briargate, is celebrating 20 years of business. The 160-person, employee-owned firm serves federal, state, municipal/jurisdictional, and private clients across 12 offices in the United States and Guam.
“This is a wonderful milestone for Matrix as a firm and personally a tremendously rewarding event horizon that was envisioned some two decades ago,” says Dan Schnepf, PE, chairman of the board and founding principal. “Many years of practice have led us to create a great company — a company that stands for something unique in the industry, fuels our people’s passions and serves our communities with enduring works. I am particularly proud of our strong focus on integrity, intellectual advancement and diversity. We have succeeded in delivering outstanding solutions through creative teamwork. The only thing more exciting to me is where we will be in the next 20 years.”
Sal M. Nodjomian, PE, was named Chief Executive Officer in April and is responsible for leading the company forward. He is focused on embracing new ideas and cutting-edge business practices, expanding on team members’ interests and advancing the strategic plan.
“We are extraordinarily well-postured for the next phase of our growth,” Nodjomian said. “We are recognized as industry leaders in delivering outstanding projects and have earned many accolades for our problem-solving, creativity and analytics. Coinciding with our 20th anniversary, we have invested in a new brand that is fresh and conveys who we are, propelling us into many more decades of success.”
Matrix was launched with the vision of providing superior service to clients while providing challenging and rewarding opportunities for its employees, said Schnepf.
“Matrix has exceeded all of our expectations for success,” he said. “I’m constantly amazed with how unbelievably creative and talented our Matrix colleagues are and how they challenge the status quo and find solutions to the most complex problems that our clients face. I am elated and excited that Sal chose to lead Matrix as CEO, for our leadership team, our employees, and for the bright future of the firm.”
For more, visit matrixdesigngroup.com.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent