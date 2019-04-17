The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
BRIARGATE MEDICAL PRACTICE NAMED HYPERTENSION CONTROL CHAMPION
Southern Colorado Medicine, a primary care internal medicine practice in Briargate, has been selected as one of 18 practices nationwide to be named a 2018 Hypertension Control Champion by the Center for Disease Control in the Million Hearts Campaign, a national initiative to promote cardiovascular health.
“We are extremely honored to be recognized for our work supporting and assisting our patients that are living with hypertension. Our goal is to form a partnership in prevention and treatment to meet our patient’s health and wellness goals; we are pleased to be able to work together with patients and families to help them manage their cardiovascular disease and live healthy productive lives,” said Marilyn Dippold, a nurse practitioner and owner of the practice.
Southern Colorado Medicine shares this honor with three other Colorado medical practices. The Million Hearts Hypertension Control Challenge is a competition to identify practices, clinicians and health systems that have worked with their patients to achieve hypertension control rates of at least 80 percent through innovations in health information technology, patient communication and health care team approaches. All four Colorado awardees were primary care practices participating in the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) EvidenceNOW project, an initiative dedicated to helping small- and medium-sized primary care practices across the country use the latest evidence to improve the heart health of millions of Americans.
Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases kill more than 800,000 Americans each year, accounting for one in every three deaths. It’s the nation’s No. 1 killer among both men and women and the leading cause of health disparities across the population. To address this issue, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services established Million Hearts, a five-year initiative co-led by the CDC and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
KARLA GRAZIER, DISCOVER GOODWILL OF SOUTHERN AND WESTERN COLORADO, RECEIVES 2019 ATHENA LEADERSHIP AWARD
Karla Grazier, president and CEO of Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado, was recently honored as the 2019 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient.
The ATHENA Leadership Award celebrates and honors businesswomen for their professional excellence, community service and mentorship of other women. Grazier joins an elite and international group of past recipients. More than 7,000 women from over 500 communities in eight countries have received the ATHENA Leadership Award since its inception in 1982.
Grazier is a well-known figure in the community. In addition to her role with Discover Goodwill, which has various locations in northern Colorado Springs, she serves on numerous local, state, and national boards and committees, including Colorado State Workforce Development Council, State of Colorado Rehabilitation Council, Pikes Peak Workforce Investment Board of El Paso and Teller Counties, and Goodwill Industries International, including a term as their board chair in 2017-2018.
As president and CEO, Grazier leads a diverse and growing workforce of more than 1,300 employees and oversees a program with an annual revenue of more than $60 million.
Her business accomplishments are numerous and significant. She obtained the territory rights to an additional 16 counties in Colorado, extending Discover Goodwill’s reach from Kansas to Utah. She led the $10.6 million project to consolidate Discover Goodwill’s programs and operations into a new campus and oversaw the opening of new stores in Pueblo, Monument, Durango, and Colorado Springs for a total of 13 in her territory.
Grazier launched Discover Goodwill’s Possibilities in 2012, a first-of-its-kind program that teaches essential life skills and provides community integration opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“Karla’s dedication to serving the people of Southern and Western Colorado is evident in the impact her leadership of Discover Goodwill has had on tens of thousands of individuals annually, via programs that help seniors, the financially disadvantaged, and individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities live more independently,” said Aileen Berrios, senior vice president of 5Star Bank and Discover Goodwill governing board member.
“I live my life by a personal mantra – nothing great was ever achieved by being realistic. Believe in yourself and surround yourself with people that believe in you,” Grazier advised. “I am so very honored by this award. Thank you.”
Grazier was honored at the 2019 ATHENA Award Luncheon April 4 at The Antlers Hotel. ATHENA nominees are nominated by their peers and judged on a points system by a panel of past recipients.
Additional 2019 ATHENA nominees include:
• Joan Selman, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care
• Windy Bailey, Equity Colorado Real Estate
• Lisa Grubesic, LoanDepot
• Diane Price, Early Connections Learning Centers
• Deborah Balch, Elevated Insights
• Amy Coffman, Missile Defense Agency
• Jennifer Cunningham, Gallery132
• Kameron Easler, Harris Corporation
• Kristen Faith, Break the Silence against Domestic Violence
• Kay Collins Maloney, Harris Corporation
• Megen Schlesinger, Center for Technology, Research, and Commercialization (C-TRAC)
• Morgan Straus, Harris Corporation
• Joan Selman, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent