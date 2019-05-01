The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
AIR FORCE VETERANS OPEN NEW DENTAL OFFICE OFFERING LUXURY EXPERIENCE IN BRIARGATE
BRIGHT Dentistry opened Wednesday at 9290 Highland Ridge Heights, Suite 120, bringing a luxurious experience to dental care.
Founded by Dr. John Kramer, D.D.S., and his wife, Courtney, BRIGHT’s office amenities feel spa-like as guests can enjoy complimentary champagne, heated massaging dental chairs, noise-cancelling headphones and mountain views. Kramer is also guaranteeing active patients free teeth whitening for life.
BRIGHT Dentistry also utilizes the most advanced technology with the Planmeca 3D I-Cat/Pano imaging system for both diagnosis and surgical treatment planning. Services range from general teeth cleaning to cosmetic and oral surgery.
Kramer has been in the dental field for more than 12 years. As a veteran, Kramer began his career as a dental lab technician in the Air Force, where he developed his love for dentistry and fell in love with Colorado Springs.
To learn more about BRIGHT Dentistry, visit brightdentistry.com, or contact Kramer at 266-9000 or email him at dr.kramer@brightdentistry.com.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent