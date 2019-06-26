The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
ACSI APPOINTS DR. LARRY TAYLOR AS NEW PRESIDENT
The Association of Christian Schools International Board of Directors announced this month the appointment of Dr. Larry Taylor as the ministry’s new president and CEO. Board members made the unanimous decision after a global search that began late last year, led by CarterBaldwin, a leading international retained executive search firm.
Taylor has served for 19 years as the Head of School at Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA) in Plano, Texas. Taylor has traveled extensively with Michael Epp, vice president of ACSI Global, and participated in training conferences in Nigeria, Uganda, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific Roundtable. He has also partnered with ACSI Latin America, Stuart Salazar, and ACSI Caribbean, Lester Flaquer to advance the strategic plan for Cuba.
Taylor will begin assuming leadership and strategic oversight of ACSI on July 1. By January, he will take on all executive level leadership responsibilities for ACSI.
“Larry Taylor is the right person to lead this organization into the future,” said incoming ACSI Board Chair Robert “Bo” Gutzwiller. “His leadership at Prestonwood, coupled with his heart for advancing Christian education, make him the ideal choice for this critical role.”
Taylor received his Ph.D. in philosophy in leadership studies from Dallas Baptist University (2009), his master’s degree from Nova University (1993) and his bachelor’s degree from University of Central Florida (1986). Taylor has been married to Delinda Rose Taylor for 33 years and has four sons: Bryce, who graduated from Yale University and Notre Dame Graduate School; Luke, a graduate of Princeton University, and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business; Zeke, a graduate of Florida State University; and Chas, a graduate of Rice University and currently in law school at the University of Chicago.
Acting CEO, Dr. Stephen Reel, will transition back into Christian school leadership as Head of School for Mitchell Road Christian Academy in Greenville, S.C. beginning in July.
ACSI is headquartered in northern Colorado Springs, at 731 Chapel Hills Drive.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent