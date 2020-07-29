With the official start of the high school cross-country season less than two weeks away, Woodmen-area athletes have been busy training this summer.
Top boys and girls runners have gathered on a regular basis with their high school and club teams in an effort to stay ahead of the competition.
“Most of our kids were in pretty good shape coming into the summer,” said Air Academy coach Chuck Schwartz. “The core kids have put in a good couple of months. The key is putting them in a nice environment to train in.”
The loss of the high school track-and-field season in the spring due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic meant that cross-country runners lost a serious part of their long distance training. Many trained on their own. A few even competed in a meet or two this summer.
“We’ve been training throughout the summer at places like Ute Valley Park, Garden of the Gods and Monument Valley Park,” Schwartz said. “We’ve had to follow strict guidelines, but we’re getting in our work.”
Mile Split recently released its list of the top 1,000 returning boys and 1,000 returning girls runners in the state based on times registered at meets last season in Colorado and around the nation at sanctioned races. Air Academy has two runners in the top 50 on the boys’ side – seniors Ben Hodge (No. 40) and Alex Maline (45).
Air Academy’s top returning female runners are juniors Ella Chura (14) and Dylan Teeples (48).
Schwartz’s runners will compete in their first big race of the year Aug. 21 at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede. It is known as the pre-state meet because it takes place on the same course as the state meet the last Saturday of October.
“You have to be careful that if you don’t run well in August it doesn’t affect you on October,” Schwartz said.
The top returning Woodmen area boys and girls runners, respectively, are Rampart senior Ben Conlin (10) and Pine Creek sophomore Lauren Boutelle (7).
After a sub-par performance at last year’s Class 5A state championships, where he finished 19th with a time of 16 minutes, 24.10 seconds, Conlin ran a personal best 15:23.43 at the Nike Cross Nationals Southwest Regionals in Arizona.
“I’ve been working with Ben pretty closely all summer,” said Rampart coach Robert Young. “He is pretty motivated and pretty focused. There’s not anyone in the state he can’t run with.”
Conlin’s teammate, senior Noah Grandley, is ranked 35th. Together, they hope to lead the Rams back to the state meet as a team for the first time since 2017.
Young said his team will not compete in the pre-state meet, choosing instead to head to the Peyton Invitational a week later on Aug. 28.
“We try to switch things up every year,” Young said. “We like to give our kids exposure to different courses.”
Boutelle’s breakout freshman year was highlighted by a personal best-time of 17:39.91 at the Nike Desert Twilight Festival in Arizona in September. Her mark is second-fastest in school history behind Heather Bates.
“Lauren really had a strong season,” said Pine Creek coach Stephen Flannery. “She leads a really strong returning girls team.”
Flannery has been meeting with his team two to three days a week this summer.
“We’re focusing on quality workouts,” Flannery said. “Speed. Long runs. Serious training. The old adage that state championships are won in July always applies.
“But you don’t want kids to come into the season burnt out from running. You want the kids to have fun summers and time with their families.”
Other top Woodmen-area runners ranked by Mile Split: Boys — Oscar Goll (Liberty, 41), Caleb Mann (Liberty, 42) and Zinabu Engstrom (Coronado, 47). Girls — Kennedy McDonald (The Classical Academy, 28) and Sawyer Wilson (TCA, 49).