DISCOVERY CANYON GRADUATE NAMED TO ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY'S DEAN'S LIST
Cora M. Ferguson has earned St. Lawrence University's Dean's List honors for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
Ferguson is a member of the Class of 2023, and previously attended Discovery Canyon Campus High School.
St. Lawrence University is in Canton, N.Y.
SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY FOR COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS STILL OPEN FOR ENTRY
Heuser & Heuser law firm is reminding the Southern Colorado community that there's still time to apply for five $1,000 scholarships toward tuition or other education-related expenses.
Colorado high school juniors and seniors who will be attending college, trade school, or joining the military are eligible to apply.
To apply, submit a hard-copy essay, no longer than 1,000 words, that answers the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown? In your essay, please describe why and how you would change it, and how you would maintain the change you wish to see in your hometown.
Send your essay, along with your name, phone number, and email address, to:
Heuser & Heuser, L.L.P.
ATTN: Emily Stockton
625 N. Cascade Ave. #300
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Applications are due May 15. Five chosen winners will be notified June 1. Heuser & Heuser will coordinate a time with winners so they can pick up their awards.
Winning applicants will be announced on Heuser & Heuser’s social media. Call the Heuser & Heuser office at 719-387-7317 with any questions.