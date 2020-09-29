The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 15-21. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Fraud, 2100 Block Denton Grove, Sept. 15, 10:48 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 15, 8:11 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Dancing Horse Drive, Sept. 16, 6:52 a.m.
• Fraud, 1700 Block Allegheny Drive, Sept. 16, 3:36 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 6200 Block Winter Haven Drive, Sept. 17, 6:07 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 200 Block Rim View Drive, Sept. 17, 6:19 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block Denton Grove, Sept. 17, 7:17 a.m.
• Burglary, 1900 Block Montura View, Sept. 18, 1:30 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 300 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 18, 12:23 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Sept. 18, 9:28 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 400 Block Wintery Circle, Sept. 19, 12:10 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 19, 1:49 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 2600 Block Vidalia Terrace, Sept. 19, 2:23 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Ramsgate Terrace, Sept. 20, 3:22 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5300 Block Meadowgreen Drive, Sept. 20, 10:33 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5700 Block Pale Rock Terrace, Sept. 20, 10:38 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 21, 4:24 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block Mikado Drive, Sept. 21, 3:45 p.m.
80920
• Kidnapping, 2300 Block Legend Drive, Sept. 15, 9:19 a.m.
• Theft, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 15, 1:11 p.m.
• Theft, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 15, 1:37 p.m.
• Death, 8300 Block Ilex Drive, Sept. 15, 6:33 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8300 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 15, 9:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 15, 10:24 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 7900 Block Lexington Park Drive, Sept. 16, 6:12 a.m.
• Burglary, 1800 Block Briargate Parkway, Sept. 16, 8:03 a.m.
• Death, 8300 Block Pilot Court, Sept. 16, 9:24 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 16, 10:46 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 10200 Block Peach Bloom Trail, Sept. 16, 11:03 a.m.
• Fraud, 8700 Block Alpine Valley Drive, Sept. 16, 1:39 p.m.
• Burglary, 2500 Block Raywood View, Sept. 16, 1:39 p.m.
• Robbery, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 17, 11:24 a.m.
• Burglary, 2500 Block Raywood View, Sept. 18, 4:57 p.m.
• Robbery, 8200 Block Lexington Drive, Sept. 19, 3:29 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5700 Block Woodmen Road, Sept. 19, 10:25 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 Block Goddard St., Sept. 19, 2:12 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9200 Block Prairie Clover Drive, Sept. 19, 4:42 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 3500 Block Hartsel Drive, Sept. 19, 5:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block Robbie View, Sept. 19, 11:47 p.m.
• Burglary, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 20, 7:09 a.m.
• Fraud, 8200 Block Jamboree Circle, Sept. 20, 4 p.m.
• Arson, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 20, 4:18 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 4500 Block Squirreltail Drive, Sept. 20, 6:24 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4800 Block Ramblewood Drive, Sept. 20, 6:56 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 20, 9:56 p.m.
• Burglary, 1200 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 21, 7:12 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3500 Block Smokestone Place, Sept. 21, 11:14 a.m.
• Burglary, 8100 Block Camfield Circle, Sept. 21, 9:09 p.m.
• Assault, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 21, 9:47 p.m.