The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 8-14. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Sept. 9, 11:50 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 7100 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 10, 1:55 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 100 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 10, 2:43 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 300 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 11, 12:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 200 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 11, 4:45 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 2600 Block Twin Harbor Heights, Sept. 11, 7:28 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 Block Alondra Court, Sept. 12, 4:22 a.m.
• Death, 6000 Block Moorfield Ave., Sept. 12, 6:07 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 6400 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 12, 9:15 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Colony Circle, Sept. 12, 12:37 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Vidalia Terrace, Sept. 12, 3:41 p.m.
Burglary, 700 Block Blackhawk Drive, Sept. 13, 3:35 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 13, 10:11 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1400 Block Christian Heights, Sept. 13, 3:34 p.m.
• Death, 5200 Block Pinon Valley Road, Sept. 13, 4:52 p.m.
• Burglary, 5000 Block N. 30th St., Sept. 14, 5:02 a.m.
• Burglary, Mule Deer Drive/Silverstone Terrace, Sept. 14, 7:46 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 7300 Block Aspen Glen Lane, Sept. 14, 11:09 a.m.
• Burglary, 700 Block Grey Eagle Circle, Sept. 14, 12:59 p.m.
• Burglary, 700 Block Grey Eagle Circle, Sept. 14, 3:34 p.m.
• Burglary, 6100 Block Ashton Park Place, Sept. 14, 3:39 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 2300 Block Allegheny Drive, Sept. 14, 6:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Silent Rain Drive, Sept. 14, 7:03 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5900 Block Big Paw Heights, Sept. 14, 8:24 p.m.
80920
• Burglary, 3100 Block Zephyr Drive, Sept. 8, 3:19 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8300 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 8, 3:49 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7700 Block Lindsey Drive, Sept. 8, 8:34 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 4100 Block Mira Linda Point, Sept. 8, 3:00 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Jasperwood Court, Sept. 8, 11:26 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Cottage Drive, Sept. 9, 9:02 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 8300 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 9, 12:40 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3200 Block Navigation Drive, Sept. 9, 1:42 p.m.
• Fraud, 1500 Block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 9, 3:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3400 Block Mirage Drive, Sept. 9, 6:23 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 10, 9:44 a.m.
• Fraud, 1900 Block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 10, 9:57 a.m.
• Theft, 1500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 10, 7:06 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 10, 9:32 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Vintage Drive, Sept. 10, 9:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Turner Road, Sept. 11, 3:06 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3400 Block Windjammer Drive, Sept. 11, 6:23 a.m.
• Burglary, 6800 Block Campus Drive, Sept. 11, 6:44 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Amberwood Lane, Sept. 11, 3:15 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 11, 3:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 11, 7:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Silkwood Drive, Sept. 11, 8:49 p.m.
• Burglary, 8100 Block Camfield Circle, Sept. 11, 11:38 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4200 Block Basswood Drive, Sept. 12, 12:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Silkwood Drive, Sept. 12, 4:46 a.m.
• Assault, 4000 Block Briargate Parkway, Sept. 12, 12:46 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 12, 9:48 p.m.
• Theft, 2400 Block Vintage Drive, Sept. 12, 11:36 p.m.
• Burglary, 3500 Block Hartsel Drive, Sept. 13, 2:20 a.m.
• Fraud, 8400 Block Candleflower Circle, Sept. 13, 10:38 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1600 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 13, 11:44 a.m.
• Fraud, 3400 Block Excelsior Drive, Sept. 13, 12:21 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3500 Block Briargate Parkway, Sept. 13, 1:32 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 7600 Block Stampede Drive, Sept. 13, 4:48 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Ramblewoo Drive, Sept. 13, 7:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3400 Block Mirage Drive, Sept. 13, 8:35 p.m.
• Burglary, 9700 Block Pinnacle Knoll Court, Sept. 13, 9:44 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1800 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 14, 7:41 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 14, 10:49 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 14, 9:19 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Sept. 14, 10:11 p.m.