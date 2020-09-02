The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 18-24. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Aug. 18, 9:14 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Aug. 18, 11:28 a.m.
• Fraud, 7100 Block Wintery Loop, Aug. 18, 12:15 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, Aug. 18, 4:56 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Aug. 18, 8:12 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7000 Block Commerce Center Drive, Aug. 19, 4:44 p.m.
• Fraud, 1700 Block Smoke Ridge Drive, Aug. 20, 5:03 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 Block Bristlecone Drive, Aug. 21, 10:24 p.m.
• Prowler, 6900 Block Peyote Way, Aug. 22, 2:23 a.m.
• Prowler, 6900 Block Peyote Way, Aug. 22, 4:08 a.m.
• Death, 500 Block S Rockrimmon Blvd., Aug. 22, 6:42 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7100 Block Wintery Loop, Aug. 22, 12:40 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 Block Corporate Drive, Aug. 22, 2:31 p.m.
• Prowler, 2400 Block Allegheny Drive, Aug. 23, 3:16 a.m.
• Prowler, 200 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Aug. 24, 1:18 a.m.
80920
• Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Mira Linda Point, Aug. 19, 3:56 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 8500 Block Ilex Drive, Aug. 19, 5 p.m.
• Fraud, 4900 Block Shirley Place, Aug. 20, 2:14 p.m.
• Fraud, 7700 Block Kaleb Grove, Aug. 21, 7:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8000 Block N. Union Blvd., Aug. 23, 5:13 a.m.