The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 1-7. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Domestic Violence, 5800 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 1, 12:34 a.m.
• Theft, 500 Block Grey Eagle Drive, Sept. 1, 4:55 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 5800 Block Morning Light Terrace, Sept. 1, 4:56 a.m.
• Prowler, 100 Block Raven Hills Court, Sept. 1, 9:34 a.m.
• Burglary, 3200 Block W. Woodmen Road, Sept. 1, 4:59 p.m.
• Death, 7300 Block Woodmen Mesa Circle, Sept. 2, 8:24 a.m.
• Theft, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Sept. 2, 10:09 a.m.
• Drugs, 5000 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 2, 2:19 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 Block Walsh Point, Sept. 2, 8:18 p.m.
• Burglary, 7100 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 3, 9:46 a.m.
• Fraud, 7100 Block Wintery Loop, Sept. 3, 10:48 a.m.
• Fraud, 7400 Block Stonecrop Court, Sept. 3, 10:58 a.m.
• Fraud, 7400 Block Stonecrop Court, Sept. 3, 12:32 p.m.
• Harassment, 7100 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 3, 5:32 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 5700 Block Bourke Drive, Sept. 3, 7:07 p.m.
• Burglary, 7100 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 3, 8:03 p.m.
• Harassment, 600 Block Autumn Crest Circle, Sept. 3, 11:55 p.m.
• Drugs, 7200 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 4, 2:27 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 4, 10:11 p.m.
• Assault, 400 Block Buckeye Drive, Sept. 5, 5:27 a.m.
• Burglary, 7200 Block Oak Valley Drive, Sept. 5, 12:40 p.m.
• Theft, 6300 Block Vail Circle, Sept. 5, 6:51 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 6, 5:08 a.m.
• Death, 2000 Block Tabor Court, Sept. 6, 7:17 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 6, 10:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4800 Block Criswell Court, Sept. 7, 3:22 a.m.
• Theft, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 7, 7:22 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 5400 Block Lion’s Gate Lane, Sept. 7, 8:05 a.m.
• Fraud, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 7, 9:52 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 200 Block Rim View Drive, Sept. 7, 2:16 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 6400 Block Pemberton Way, Sept. 7, 4:12 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 Block Helm Court, Sept. 7, 4:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 7, 5:17 p.m.
• Burglary, 1800 Block Montura View, Sept. 7, 6:12 p.m.
• Theft, 10300 Block Peach Blossom Trail, Sept. 7, 6:27 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 6800 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 7, 8:50 p.m.
• Assault, 9200 Block N. Union Blvd., Sept. 7, 11:37 p.m.
80920
• Fraud, 7800 Block Antigua Point, August 31, 2:54 p.m.
• Hazardous Materials, 1600 Block Fuller Road, Sept. 1, 9:39 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 9700 Block Stoneglen Drive, Sept. 1, 10:20 a.m.
• Fraud, 1800 Block Briargate Parkway, Sept. 1, 10:46 a.m.
• Drugs, 1800 Block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 1, 12:03 p.m.
• Fraud, 8100 Block Ferncliff Drive, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m.
• Burglary, 4100 Block Bardot Drive, Sept. 1, 10:43 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3400 Block Birnamwood Drive, Sept. 2, 12:23 a.m.
• Shots Fired, 3600 Block Cherry Plum Drive, Sept. 2, 10:14 a.m.
• Harassment, 10000 Block Devonwood Court, Sept. 2, 11:11 a.m.
• Assault, 4100 Block Mira Linda Point, Sept. 2, 12:56 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Sept. 3, 9:59 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 3, 12:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7700 Block Kaleb Grove, Sept. 3, 12:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7600 Block Dawnview Court, Sept. 3, 8:48 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 3, 9:02 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Vintage Drive, Sept. 4, 1:33 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 9300 Block Wolf Pack Terrace, Sept. 4, 6:09 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Sept. 4, 6:18 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 4300 Block Bardot Drive, Sept. 4, 12:59 p.m.
• Graffiti, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 4, 2:38 p.m.
• Assault, 7800 Block Goddard Street, Sept. 4, 8:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block Robbie View, Sept. 5, 3:26 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1600 Block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 5, 4:57 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Sept. 5, 8:07 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3100 Block Hollycrest Drive, Sept. 6, 7:48 a.m.
• Burglary, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Sept. 6, 9:48 a.m.
• Theft, 9100 Block Explorer Drive, Sept. 6, 10:18 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block Cloverdale Drive, Sept. 6, 12:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 6, 7:57 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3700 Block Cherry Plum Drive, Sept. 6, 8:36 p.m.