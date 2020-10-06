The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 22-28. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Death, 6800 Block Oak Valley Drive, Sept. 22, 7:40 a.m.
• Theft, 100 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 22, 2:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6100 Block Moorfield Ave., Sept. 22, 8:39 p.m.
• Fraud, 300 Block Chapel Lane, Sept. 23, 8:47 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 6800 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 23, 7:49 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 600 Block Autumn Crest Circle, Sept. 24, 1:35 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 6100 Block Ursa Lane, Sept. 24, 7:05 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6900 Block Winter Haven Drive, Sept. 24, 8:28 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 24, 3:22 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 400 Block Ravenview Court, Sept. 25, 9:53 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5700 Block Pale Rock Terrace, Sept. 25, 10:12 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2400 Block Sweet Water Court, Sept. 25, 4:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7600 Block Hollandale Drive, Sept. 25, 10:16 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 100 Block Pro Rodeo Drive, Sept. 26, 4:37 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 300 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 26, 9:32 a.m.
• Assault, 6200 Block Winter Haven Drive, Sept. 27, 10:55 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 300 Block Chapel Lane, Sept. 27, 2:34 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 6900 Block Winter Haven Drive, Sept. 28, 9:23 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Vindicator Drive, Sept. 28, 8:20 p.m.
80920
• Theft, 2500 Block Raywood View, Sept. 23, 5:52 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 24, 12:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8300 Block Old Exchange Drive, Sept. 24 2:30, p.m.
• Burglary, 8900 Block Estebury Circle, Sept. 24, 5:20 p.m.
• Burglary, 9400 Block Stoneglen Drive, Sept. 25, 6:06 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Sept. 25, 8:07 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 3500 Block Hartsel Drive, Sept. 25, 11:26 a.m.
• Theft, 4900 Block Amarosa Heights, Sept. 25, 8:19 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9200 Block Lizmoor Court, Sept. 25, 9:35 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 26, 2:41 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 26, 9:10 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 7800 Block Goddard St., Sept. 26, 11:47 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 26, 10:26 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 8300 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 27, 1:13 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8400 Block Windy Hill Drive, Sept. 27, 1:53 p.m.
• Fraud, 7700 Block Kaleb Grove, Sept. 27, 6:49 p.m.
• Death, 4900 Block Amarosa Heights, Sept. 28, 10:20 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block Fargo Drive, Sept. 28, 4:14 p.m.