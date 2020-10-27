The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 13-19. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary-Auto, 1600 Block Smoke Ridge, Oct. 13, 5:05 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 200 Block Rim View Drive, Oct. 13, 6:11 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5300 Block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 13, 6:13 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 13, 12:08 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 400 Block E. Woodmen Road, Oct. 13, 12:29 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 Block Walsh Point, Oct. 13, 10:07 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5000 Block Corporate Plaza Drive, Oct. 14, 7:10 a.m.
• Fraud, 1400 Block Christian Heights, Oct. 15, 11:42 a.m.
• Fraud, 7500 Block Assisi Heights, Oct. 16, 1:27 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Oct. 17, 1:33 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 1600 Block Pinon Glen Circle, Oct. 18, 7:40 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, Oct. 18, 9:07 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 6300 Block Poncha Circle, Oct. 18, 12:52 p.m.
• Death, 400 Block W. Woodmen Road, Oct. 18, 4:11 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 7100 Block Commerce Center Drive, Oct. 19, 11:47 a.m.
• Burglary, 6000 Block Fence Post Drive, Oct. 19, 12:20 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5000 Block Corporate Plaza Drive, Oct. 19, 1:59 p.m.
• Theft, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, Oct. 19, 6:43 p.m.
80920
• Theft, 2600 Block Boleyn Drive, Oct. 13, 9:48 a.m.
• Fraud, 2100 Block Whitehorn Drive, Oct. 14, 12:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3600 Block Deep Haven Drive, Oct. 14, 7:10 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3400 Block Ormes Way, Oct. 15, 2:09 p.m.
• Theft, 7100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 15, 8:10 p.m.
• Assault, 7600 Block N. Union Blvd., Oct. 15, 11:22 p.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block E. Woodmen Road, Oct. 16, 6:20 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Distinctive Drive, Oct. 17, 12:30 a.m.
• Burglary, 8200 Block Jamboree Circle, Oct. 17, 4:05 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 17, 12:52 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 17, 4:04 p.m.
• Assault, 1800 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 17, 9:15 p.m.
• Fraud, 7800 Block Goddard St., Oct. 17, 11:14 p.m.
• Theft, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 18, 1:47 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Oct. 18, 8:06 a.m.
• Fraud, 8400 Block Freemantle Drive, Oct. 18, 11:07 a.m.
• Fraud, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 18, 1:23 p.m.
• Burglary, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Oct. 18, 1:50 p.m.
• Robbery, 7600 Block N. Union Blvd., Oct. 18, 5:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 18, 10:21 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 7900 Block Belford Drive, Oct. 19, 7:03 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1600 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 19, 7:33 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 19, 1:40 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4200 Block Mira Linda Point, Oct. 19, 7:56 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 19, 8:46 p.m.