The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 5-12. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Domestic Violence, 5900 Block Walsh Point Drive, Oct. 6, 6:35 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block Alpine Shadows View, Oct. 6, 8:12 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block War Eagle Drive, Oct. 6, 9:10 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 6600 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 6, 9:01 p.m.
• Fraud, 5200 Block Zachary Grove, Oct. 7, 7:22 a.m.
• Theft, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Allegheny Drive, Oct. 9, 3:16 a.m.
• Burglary, 6900 Block Gayle Lyn Lane, Oct. 9, 11:58 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 9, 11:59 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Oct. 9, 12:28 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Oct. 9, 2:32 p.m.
• Fraud, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Oct. 9, 3:10 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Sweet Water Court, Oct. 10, 10:14 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2200 Block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 11, 12:45 a.m.
• Burglary, 100 Block Mikado Drive, Oct. 11, 5:32 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, Oct. 11, 2:09 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 6900 Block Gayle Lyn Lane, Oct. 11, 6:59 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 200 Block Rim View Drive, Oct. 11, 8:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd, Oct. 11, 9:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 200 Block Rim View Drive, Oct. 11, 10:08 p.m.
80920
• Burglary, 1600 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 6, 2:43 a.m.
• Trespassing, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 6, 2:24 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 6, 10:44 p.m.
• Theft, 8200 Block Lexington Drive, Oct. 7, 8:18 a.m.
• Theft, 8600 Block N. Union Blvd., Oct. 7, 9:47 a.m.
• Burglary, 8600 Block Explorer Drive, Oct. 7, 2:31 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8300 Block Razorback Road, Oct. 7, 10:06 p.m.
• Fraud, 8300 Block Boxelder Drive, Oct. 8, 2:37 p.m.
• Robbery, 7400 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 8, 7:48 p.m.
• Trespassing, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 8, 7:59 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 Block Silkwood Drive, Oct. 8, 11:42 p.m.
• Robbery, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 9, 2:45 a.m.
• Harassment, 2300 Block Langholm Drive, Oct. 9, 2:51 p.m.
• Drunk In Public, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 9, 8:20 p.m.
• Trespassing, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 10, 3:09 a.m.
• Endangerment, 4000 Block Family Place, Oct. 10, 7:57 p.m.
• Drunk In Public, 8100 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 10, 11:53 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 11, 12:01 a.m.
• Harassment, 3400 Block Talcott Terrace, Oct. 11, 6:54 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 12, 12:13 p.m.
• Harassment, 4000 Block Thundercloud Drive, Oct. 12, 12:21 p.m.
• Theft, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 12, 6:50 p.m.
• Trespassing, 8000 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 12, 10:47 p.m.