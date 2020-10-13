The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 29-Oct. 5. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Fraud, 6000 Block Wisteria Drive, Sept. 29, 12:56 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 5800 Block Big Paw Heights, Sept. 29, 12:51 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Vindicator Drive, Sept. 29, 1:06 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Sweet Water Court, Sept. 30, 12:11 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 30, 2:36 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Austrian Way, Sept. 30, 2:42 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 6900 Block Blackhawk Place, Oct. 1, 7:05 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 7300 Block Aspen Glen Lane, Oct. 1, 7:06 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 600 Block Blackhawk Drive, Oct. 1, 12:37 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 200 Block Rim View Drive, Oct. 1, 1:47 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7200 Block Brentford Drive, Oct. 2, 12:35 a.m.
• Fraud, 5400 Block Lion’s Gate Lane, Oct. 2, 10:21 a.m.
• Theft, 6800 Block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 2, 12:47 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5100 Block Hearthstone Lane, Oct. 3, 5:03 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 4900 Block Braeburn Way, Oct. 3, 3:24 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 200 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 4, 4:38 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 400 Block W. Rockrimmon Drive, Oct. 4, 6:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block Mikado Drive, Oct. 4, 11:13 p.m.
80920
• Burglary-Auto, 7400 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 29, 7:20 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3600 Block Shady Rock Drive, Sept. 29, 7:26 a.m.
• Fraud, 2600 Block Norwich Drive, Sept. 29, 11:08 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 4200 Block Royal Pine Drive, Sept. 29, 5:41 p.m.
• Theft, 9600 Block Daywood Lane, Sept. 30, 6:33 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 4600 Block Ramblewood Drive, Oct. 1, 7:13 a.m.
• Theft, 7200 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 1, 9:44 a.m.
• Fraud, 8600 Block Merrick Court, Oct. 1, 5:40 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1000 Block Kelly Johhson Blvd., Oct. 2, 9:04 a.m.
• Fraud, 9500 Block Newport Plum Court, Oct. 2, 2:43 p.m.
• Theft, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Oct. 3, 7:37 a.m.
• Fraud, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 3, 10:02 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 1500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 3, 1:28 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 7700 Block Fargo Drive, Oct. 3, 8:09 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block Kaleb Grove, Oct. 5, 4:54 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 5, 3:36 p.m.