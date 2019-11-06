The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 22-28. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary — Auto, 1400 block Territory Trail, Oct. 22, 11:47 a.m.
• Death, 4700 block Rusina Road, Oct. 22, 1:45 p.m.
• Fraud, 900 block Elkton Drive, Oct. 22, 4:27 p.m.
• Burglary, 4500 block Spring Canyon Heights, Oct. 23, 3:23 a.m.
• Fraud, 5200 block Cliff Point Circle, Oct. 23, 9:47 a.m.
• Harassment, 200 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 23, 3:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Elkton Drive, Oct. 24, 3:21 p.m.
• Theft, 7200 block Centennial Glen Drive, Oct. 24, 8:47 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 4600 block Spring Canyon Heights, Oct. 25, 6:36 a.m.
• Harassment, 4700 block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 25, 7:55 a.m.
• Drugs, 5900 block Nora Point, Oct. 25, 10:51 a.m.
• Burglary, 500 block Autumn Crest Circle, Oct. 26, 5:15 a.m.
• Robbery, 5000 block List Drive, Oct. 26, 11:41 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Oct. 26, 8:56 p.m.
• Harassment, 6900 block Blackhawk Place, Oct. 26, 11:38 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 27, 3:34 p.m.
• Theft, 6400 block Pemberton Way, Oct. 27, 6:37 p.m.
• Theft, 6400 block Pemberton Way, Oct. 27, 8:07 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 4700 block Rusina Road, Oct. 28, 8:19 a.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 1400 block Christian Heights, Oct. 28, 8:31 a.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 5300 block Sevenoaks Drive, Oct. 28, 10:11 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 700 block Point Of The Pines Drive, Oct. 28, 12:51 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7100 block Aspen Glen Lane, Oct. 28, 1:47 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 4600 block Spring Canyon Heights, Oct. 28, 2:53 p.m.
80920
• Domestic Violence, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Oct. 22, 8:57 a.m.
• Harassment, 8700 block Bellcove Circle, Oct. 22, 2:02 p.m.
• Drugs, 8500 block Scarborough Drive, Oct. 22, 5:14 p.m.
• Prowler, 8100 block Chancellor Drive, Oct. 22, 7:46 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Palladium Heights, Oct. 22, 8:01 p.m.
• Burglary, 8800 block Bellcove Circle, Oct. 23, 4 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8900 block Alpine Valley Drive, Oct. 23, 7:55 a.m.
• Assault, 8600 block Scarborough Drive, Oct. 23, 9:36 a.m.
• Burglary, 2600 block Helmsdale Drive, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.
• Assault, 8700 block Turnbridge Place, Oct. 23, 10:54 a.m.
• Fraud, 7500 block Chancellor Drive, Oct. 23, 2:34 p.m.
• Theft — Vehicle, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 23, 3:23 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 2500 block Wimbleton Court, Oct. 23, 5:06 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 2800 block Helmsdale Drive, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.
• Fraud, 4200 block Zurich Drive, Oct. 24, 1:21 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 2500 block Heathrow Drive, Oct. 24, 2:33 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 3400 block Birnamwood Drive, Oct. 24, 4:19 p.m.
• Burglary, 8100 block Chancellor Drive, Oct. 25, 4:16 a.m.
• Harassment, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 25, 12:26 p.m.
• Theft, 8600 block Chapel Square Court, Oct. 25, 1:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7500 block Hickorywoood Drive, Oct. 25, 9:37 p.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 25, 9:40 p.m.
• Fraud, 4800 block Criswell Court, Oct. 26, 8:52 a.m.
• Assault, 3500 block E Woodmen Road, Oct. 26, 11:43 a.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 3600 block Cape Romain Drive, Oct. 26, 9:53 p.m.
• Fraud, 7400 block Austin Bluffs Parkway, Oct. 26, 10:37 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 27, 12:31 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Oct. 28, 7:16 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8400 block Pepperridge Drive, Oct. 28, 9:24 a.m.
• Harassment, 8700 block Bellcove Circle, Oct. 28, 2:11 p.m.