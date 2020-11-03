The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 20-26. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary, 5200 Block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 20, 8 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Meredith Heights, Oct. 22, 10:53 a.m.
• Death, 5000 Block Boardwalk Drive, Oct. 22, 11:28 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, Oct. 22, 2:57 p.m.
• Harassment, 1300 Block Golden Hills Road, Oct. 23, 1:47 p.m.
• Fraud, 1800 Block Manning Way, Oct. 24, 12:58 p.m.
• Burglary, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Oct. 25, 1:19 p.m.
• Harassment, 6300 Block Monarch Circle, Oct. 25, 4:26 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4500 Block Spring Canyon Heights Drive, Oct. 26, 11:35 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 5800 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 26, 1:51 p.m.
80920
• Burglary-Auto, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 20, 7:52 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Oct. 20, 9:15 a.m.
• Fraud, 8000 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 20, 3:08 p.m.
• Robbery, 1400 Block Jamboree Drive, Oct. 20, 10:08 p.m.
• Drugs, 3500 Block Smokestone Place, Oct. 20, 11:05 p.m.
• Theft, 2300 Block Winstead View, Oct. 21, 8:58 a.m.
• Fraud, 7400 Block Campus Drive, Oct. 21, 9:40 a.m.
• Theft, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 21, 3:36 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Oct. 21, 3:39 p.m.
• Kidnapping, 3700 Block Misty Meadows, Oct. 22, 9:49 a.m.
• Assault, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Oct. 22, 11:20 a.m.
• Assault, 4100 Block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 22, 1:16 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3200 Block Bunker Hill Drive, Oct. 23, 7:23 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 3100 Block Zephyr Drive, Oct. 23, 10:38 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block Burns Point, Oct. 24, 11:03 a.m.
• Harassment, 8100 Block Camfield Circle, Oct. 24, 2:26 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 8200 Block Lexington Drive, Oct. 24, 4:15 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 25, 5:42 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Oct. 25, 5:52 p.m.
• Harassment, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 25, 7:03 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 25, 11:46 p.m.
• Theft, 7100 Block N. Aca- demy Bl, Oct. 26, 10:04 a.m.