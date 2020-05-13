The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 28-May 4. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Theft – Vehicle, 7100 block Oak Valley Drive, April 28, 6:49 a.m.
• Burglary, 2100 block Denton Grove, April 28, 10:46 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5200 block Bullock Point, April 29, 7:28 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6800 block Delmonico Drive, April 29, 10:11 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Vindicator Drive, April 29, 11:34 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2500 block Edenderry Drive, April 30, 11:44 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Vindicator Drive, April 30, 12:18 p.m.
• Fraud, 6500 block Red Feather Drive, April 30, 12:29 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 100 block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., April 30, 5:49 p.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block Montura View, April 30, 7:32 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Vindicator Drive, May 1, 7:52 a.m.
• Theft, 5500 block Tech Center Drive, May 2, 6:36 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6000 block Pemberton Way, May 2, 10:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5200 block Zachary Grove, May 3, 5:10 a.m.
• Drugs, 6800 block Dauntless Court, May 3, 11:51 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 block Split Rock Drive, May 3, 2:16 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5900 block Walsh Point, May 3, 10:41 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 400 block Buckeye Drive, May 3, 11:57 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 700 block Popes Valley Drive, May 4, 7:06 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 700 block Popes Valley Drive, May 4, 8:09 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2300 block Allegheny Drive, May 4, 7:29 p.m.
80920
• Burglary – Auto, 1800 block Telstar Drive, April 28, 9:30 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3500 block Smokestone Place, April 28, 2:49 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3900 block Beltana Drive, April 28, 3:24 p.m.
• Theft, 2700 block Lear Drive, April 28, 6:20 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8300 block Brigantine Drive, April 28, 9:08 p.m.
• Burglary, 7800 block Antelope Valley Point, April 29, 5:11 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8300 block Brigantine Drive, April 29, 9:46 a.m.
• Theft, 7900 block Lexington Park Drive, April 29, 10:38 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3900 block Beltana Drive, April 29, 2:15 p.m.
• Burglary, 9200 block Lizmoor Court, April 29, 11:30 p.m.
• Assault, 8300 block Old Exchange Drive, April 30, 12:41 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7900 block Antelope Valley Point, April 30, 5:04 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4800 block Amarosa Heights, May 1, 8:23 a.m.
• Theft, 1500 block Auto Mall Loop, May 1, 2 p.m.
• Fraud, 4100 block Briargate Parkway, May 1, 4:11 p.m.
• Harassment, 7800 block Antigua Point, May 1, 5:05 p.m.
• Endangerment, 8500 block Charity Drive, May 2, 10:10 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9500 block Penstemon Court, May 3, 10:23 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2800 block Helmsdale Drive, May 4, 11:49 a.m.