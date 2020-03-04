The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 18-24. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Domestic Violence, 4700 block Rusina Road, Feb. 18, 12:14 a.m.
• Burglary, 100 block Wild Grass Way, Feb. 18, 9:53 a.m.
• Burglary, 5100 block Hearthstone Lane, Feb. 18, 2 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 6400 block Pemberton Way, Feb. 18, 6:32 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 block N. Nevada Ave., Feb. 18, 11:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Feb. 19, 5:07 a.m.
• Death, 800 block Village Center Drive, Feb. 19, 1:28 p.m.
• Fraud, 2300 block Split Rock Drive, Feb. 19, 3:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 block Big Paw Heights, Feb. 20, 2:07 a.m.
• Burglary, 200 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Feb. 20, 12:13 p.m.
• Fraud, 6300 block Fall Haven Court, Feb. 20, 2:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4600 block Spring Canyon Heights, Feb. 20, 7:28 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 block Bristlecone Drive, Feb. 20, 10:09 p.m.
• Harassment, 6300 block Corporate Drive, Feb. 21, 10:16 a.m.
• Child Abuse, 200 block Tamarron Drive, Feb. 21, 10:21 a.m.
• Theft, 7200 block Commerce Center Drive, Feb. 21, 10:35 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Feb. 21, 2:23 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Feb. 21, 3:01 p.m.
• Harassment, 2000 block Austrian Way, Feb. 21, 6:04 p.m.
• Burglary, 6200 block Winter Haven Drive, Feb. 21, 6:41 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 7200 block Commerce Center Drive, Feb. 22, 8:11 a.m.
• Theft, 7100 block Commerce Center Drive, Feb. 22, 10:54 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2300 block Split Rock Drive, Feb. 22, 9:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4300 block Sinton Road, Feb. 22, 10:47 p.m.
• Burglary, 4500 block Spring Canyon Heights, Feb. 23, 9:12 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 400 block Windchime Place, Feb. 23, 9:18 a.m.
• Harassment, 6800 block Goldcrest Court, Feb. 23, 11:39 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 4900 block N. Nevada Ave., Feb. 23, 2:13 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1700 block Vindicator Drive, Feb. 23, 4:59 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2400 block Stoneridge Drive, Feb. 23, 8:23 p.m.
• Burglary, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Feb. 23, 10:52 p.m.
• Burglary, 200 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Feb. 24, 9:28 a.m.
• Theft, 5400 block Sevenoaks Drive, Feb. 24, 1:21 p.m.
80920
• Fraud, 7600 block Clover Hill Drive, Feb. 18, 9:46 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 18, 10:39 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 18, 5:02 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Palladium Heights, Feb. 18, 5:52 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 18, 8:20 p.m.
• Assault, 8300 block Razorback Road, Feb. 18, 8:37 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1500 block Chapel Hills Drive, Feb. 19, 2:34 p.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 19, 3:30 p.m.
• Drugs, 3400 block Research Parkway, Feb. 19, 5:55 p.m.
• Theft, 2400 block Raywood View, Feb. 20, 12:22 p.m.
• Harassment, 1500 block Auto Mall Loop, Feb. 20, 12:26 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Feb. 21, 11:56 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Goddard St., Feb. 21, 12:43 p.m.
• Fraud, 1800 block London Carriage Grove, Feb. 21, 5:06 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 22, 11:25 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 22, 11:28 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2800 block Lennox Point, Feb. 23, 1:06 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Palladium Heights, Feb. 23, 3:06 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8200 block Lexington Drive, Feb. 23, 5:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Palladium Heights, Feb. 23, 10:04 p.m.
• Theft, 8100 block Voyager Parkway, Feb. 24, 12:37 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 24, 12:14 p.m.