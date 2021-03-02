The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 16-22. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Theft-Vehicle, 5800 Block Corporate Drive, Feb. 16, 1:18 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Feb. 17, 10:56 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5800 Block Walsh Point, Feb. 17, 12:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Silent Rain Drive, Feb. 17, 5:54 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Christian Heights, Feb. 17, 7:03 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 100 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Feb. 18, 8:41 a.m.
• Fraud, 6800 Block Goldcrest Court, Feb. 18, 7:51 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 Block Big Valley Drive, Feb. 18, 11:32 p.m.
• Robbery, 5700 Block Silverstone Terrace, Feb. 19, 8:51 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Feb. 20, 11:24 p.m.
• Fraud, 2500 Block Himalaya Court, Feb. 22, 11:12 a.m.
• Fraud, 1100 Block W. Woodmen Road, Feb. 22, 11:51 a.m.
• Shots Fired, 6800 Block Oak Valley Drive, Feb. 22, 8:15 p.m.
• Drunk In Public, 5800 Block Delmonico Drive, Feb. 22, 11:41 p.m.
80920
• Domestic Violence, 1300 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Feb. 16, 1:23 a.m.
• Fraud, 1500 Block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 16, 1:30 p.m.
• Robbery, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Feb. 16, 6:20 p.m.
• Theft, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Feb. 17, 5:12 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Feb. 17, 5:49 p.m.
• Fraud, 9200 Block Dunhill Court, Feb. 17, 6:16 p.m.
• Robbery, 1900 Block Research Parkway, Feb. 18, 6:50 a.m.
• Assault, 2700 Block Mirage Drive, Feb. 18, 9:48 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7600 Block N. Union Blvd., Feb. 18, 11:33 p.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 19, 10:19 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 8100 Block Dorothy Lane, Feb. 19, 11:41 a.m.
• Fraud, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Feb. 19, 5:11 p.m.
• Burglary, 1300 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Feb. 21, 6:43 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3200 Block Sand Flower Drive, Feb. 21, 7:26 a.m.
• Burglary, 1300 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Feb. 21, 12:15 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 7600 Block Safari Circle, Feb. 21, 5:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Feb. 21, 10:36 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Feb. 21, 11:23 p.m.
• Burglary, 8100 Block Dorothy Lane, Feb. 22, 12:41 p.m.