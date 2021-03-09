The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 23-March 1. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Theft-Vehicle, 5900 Block Big Paw Heights, Feb. 23, 11:07 a.m.
• Theft, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Feb. 23, 11:53 a.m.
• Fraud, 5600 Block Coachwood Trail, Feb. 23, 7:06 p.m.
• Theft, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, Feb. 23, 8:07 p.m.
• Burglary, 5100 Block Hopner Court, Feb. 24, 12:43 p.m.
• Burglary, 6000 Block Red Hill Circle, Feb. 24, 6:10 p.m.
• Burglary, 900 Block Point Of The Pines Drive, Feb. 26, 9:42 p.m.
• Burglary, 2500 Block Hot Springs Court, Feb. 28, 12:18 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, Feb. 28, 5:53 a.m.
• Theft, 4700 Block Centennial Blvd., Feb. 28, 7:57 p.m.
• Fraud, 1900 Block Bluffside Terrace, March 1, 3:21 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 200 Block Rim View Drive, March 1, 5:06 p.m.
80920
• Theft, 9200 Block Explorer Drive, Feb. 23, 7:13 a.m.
• Assault, 7600 Block Yellowwood Drive, Feb. 23, 12:35 p.m.
• Theft, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Feb. 23, 7:10 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Feb. 23, 11:39 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2800 Block Clapton Drive, Feb. 24, 8:01 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Feb. 24, 9:27 a.m.
• Robbery, 8600 Block N. Union Blvd., Feb. 24, 3:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Feb. 24, 8:09 p.m.
• Theft, 500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Feb. 25, 10:57 a.m.
• Assault, 4100 Block Briargate Parkway, Feb. 25, 1:06 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 Block Flintlock Terrace, Feb. 26, 6:17 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1900 Block Rusty Hinge Drive, Feb. 26, 7:12 a.m.
• Fraud, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Feb. 26, 5:48 p.m.
• Prostitution, 7800 Block Goddard St., Feb. 26, 6:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7700 Block Chanda Heights, Feb. 27, 5:08 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Briargate Blvd., Feb. 27, 9:09 a.m.
• Prostitution, 7800 Block Goddard St., Feb. 27, 3:23 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Feb. 27, 9:48 p.m.
• Assault, 4000 Block Briargate Parkway, Feb. 28, 5:54 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7600 Block Matt Point, Feb. 28, 9:25 p.m.
• Theft, 500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, March 1, 10:36 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., March 1, 11:33 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, March 1, 1:04 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2800 Block Lennox Point, March 1, 1:10 p.m.
• Burglary, 1600 Block Briargate Parkway, March 1, 3:59 p.m.
• Burglary, 7500 Block Bell Drive, March 1, 10:48 p.m.