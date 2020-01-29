The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 14-20. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary – Auto, 4600 block Centennial Blvd., Jan. 14, 12:43 p.m.
• Fraud, 4800 block Centennial Blvd., Jan. 14, 12:54 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5200 block Bullock Point, Jan. 14, 10 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5200 block Bullock Point, Jan. 14, 10:54 p.m.
• Burglary, 5000 block Centennial Blvd., Jan. 15, 10:44 a.m.
• Burglary, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Jan. 15, 3:20 p.m.
• Death, 7000 block Switchback Trail, Jan. 16, 2:11 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5800 block Pemberton Way, Jan. 16, 4:37 p.m.
• Theft, 2500 block W. Woodmen Road, Jan. 16, 10:05 p.m.
• Burglary, 4900 block Northpark Drive, Jan. 17, 2:33 p.m.
• Kidnapping, 6900 block Peyote Way, Jan. 18, 6:37 a.m.
• Death, 300 block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Jan. 19, 7:33 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5900 block Nora Point, Jan. 19, 2:31 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1900 block Manning Way, Jan. 20, 4:41 a.m.
• Drugs, Centennial Blvd./ N. 30th St., Jan. 20, 1:48 p.m.
• Burglary, 600 block Autumn Crest Circle, Jan. 20, 2:26 p.m.
• Burglary, 2200 block Split Rock Drive, Jan. 20, 10:14 p.m.
80920
• Domestic Violence, 8900 block Bellcove Circle, Jan. 14, 11:02 a.m.
• Assault, 4100 block Briargate Parkway, Jan. 15, 7:03 a.m.
• Drugs, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 15, 3:03 p.m.
• Harassment, 8200 block Voyager Parkway, Jan. 15, 3:46 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 8200 block Razorback Road, Jan. 16, 2:15 p.m.
• Fraud, 2600 block Boleyn Drive, Jan. 17, 10:55 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 block Chapel Hills Drive, Jan. 18, 12:11 a.m.
• Theft, 8300 block Razorback Road, Jan. 18, 4:15 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8700 block Lexington Drive, Jan. 19, 2:17 a.m.
• Assault, 2500 block Elite Terrace, Jan. 19, 5:12 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 block Birnamwood Drive, Jan. 19, 7:25 p.m.
• Theft, 3200 block Navigation Drive, Jan. 19, 10:33 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block Wimbleton Court, Jan. 20, 1:49 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 9100 block Chetwood Drive, Jan. 20, 7:14 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 block Razorback Road, Jan. 20, 12:46 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 20, 3:58 p.m.
• Kidnapping, 3800 block Cottage Drive, Jan. 20, 5:44 p.m.