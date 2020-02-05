The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 21-27. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Theft – Vehicle, 4600 block Rusina Road, Jan. 21, 10:27 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Village Center Drive, Jan. 21, 11:18 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4600 block Spring Canyon Heights, Jan. 21, 2:25 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4900 block N. 30th St., Jan. 21, 9:36 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7500 block Julynn Road, Jan. 21, 11:41 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4800 block N. 30th St., Jan. 22, 6:53 a.m.
• Fraud, 4400 block N. Chestnut St., Jan. 22, 7:22 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4900 block N. 30th St., Jan. 22, 8:59 a.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Old Dutch Mill Road, Jan. 22, 1:38 p.m.
• Fraud, 6600 block Delmonico Drive, Jan. 22, 3:52 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Jan. 22, 4:56 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4500 block Spring Canyon Heights, Jan. 23, 7:43 a.m.
• Fraud, 1900 block Safe Harbor Court, Jan. 23, 8:09 a.m.
• Burglary, 6400 block Hawkeye Circle, Jan. 23, 12:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4600 block Spring Canyon Heights, Jan. 24, 3:58 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 7200 block Brentford Drive, Jan. 24, 6:29 a.m.
• Drugs, 1600 block W. Garden Of The Gods Road, Jan. 24, 9:02 a.m.
• Prowler, Allegheny Dr/Centennial Blvd., Jan. 25, 12:18 a.m.
• Robbery, 500 block W. Garden Of The Gods Road, Jan. 25, 8:21 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4700 block Rusina Road, Jan. 25, 12:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4600 block Rusina Road, Jan. 25, 1:53 p.m.
• Harassment, 7400 block Stonecrop Court, Jan. 26, 12:35 p.m.
• Harassment, 4400 block N. Chestnut St., Jan. 26, 3:04 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4300 block Forrest Hill Road, Jan. 26, 4:15 p.m.
• Burglary, 4400 block N. Chestnut St., Jan. 27, 8:59 a.m.
• Theft, 4900 block Northpark Drive, Jan. 27, 2:10 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 500 block W. Garden Of The Gods Road, Jan. 27, 7:59 p.m.
• Burglary, 200 block Shadow Ridge Grove, Jan. 27, 9:22 p.m.
80920
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Robbie View, Jan. 21, 4:41 a.m.
• Assault, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Jan. 22, 9:16 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 22, 9:42 a.m.
• Fraud, 3400 block Windjammer Drive, Jan. 22, 10:13 a.m.
• Drugs, 8100 block N. Academy Blvd., Jan. 22, 12:22 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 22, 3:22 p.m.
• Theft, 2400 block Raywood View, Jan. 23, 12:15 p.m.
• Robbery, 9200 block N. Union Blvd., Jan. 23, 12:16 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3200 block Sand Flower Drive, Jan. 23, 3:06 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7600 block N. Union Blvd., Jan. 23, 8:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Goddard St., Jan. 24, 9:31 a.m.
• Theft, 9100 block Lexington Drive, Jan. 24, 10:14 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 24, 3:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Jan. 24, 9:53 p.m.
• Harassment, 7800 block Goddard St., Jan. 25, 3:17 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Jan. 25, 8:37 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7600 block Clover Hill Drive, Jan. 25, 9:05 a.m.
• Fraud, 1900 block Silkwood Drive, Jan. 25, 10:36 a.m.
• Theft, 2400 block Research Parkway, Jan. 26, 11:24 a.m.
• Theft, 1500 block Briargate Blvd., Jan. 26, 7:03 p.m.
• Burglary, 7600 block Lexington Drive, Jan. 26, 8:04 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4400 block Royal Pine Drive, Jan. 26, 8:07 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4400 block Royal Pine Drive, Jan. 26, 8:40 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4400 block Royal Pine Drive, Jan. 26, 8:46 p.m.
• Kidnapping, 3400 block Bethel Court, Jan. 26, 10:39 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2400 block Vintage Drive, Jan. 26, 11:43 p.m.
• Theft, 4100 block Briargate Parkway, Jan. 27, 6:59 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2400 block Vintage Drive, Jan. 27, 10:10 a.m.
• Theft, 7600 block N. Academy Blvd., Jan. 27, 4:50 p.m.
• Assault, 1400 block Chapel Hills Drive, Jan. 27, 5:36 p.m.