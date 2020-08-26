The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 11-17. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Assault, 7200 Block Commerce Center Drive, Aug. 11, 4:50 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 1900 Montura View, Aug. 14, 6:36 p.m.
80920
• Burglary, 2000 Block Parliament Drive, Aug. 14, 9:51 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 14, 2:47 p.m.
• Assault, 4000 Block Briargate Parkway, Aug. 14, 9:36 p.m.
• Explosion, 1500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Aug. 15, 9:50 p.m.