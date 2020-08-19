The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 3-10. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Theft, 800 Block Village Center Drive, Aug. 4, 8:35 a.m.
• Trespassing, 400 Block Allegheny Drive, Aug. 6, 8:50 a.m.
• Theft, 6000 Block Moorfield Ave., Aug. 9, 7:01 a.m.
• Death, 5700 Block Pale Rock Terrace, Aug. 10, 5:16 a.m.
80920
• Harassment, 9000 Block Aldersgate Court, Aug. 6, 12:22 a.m.
• Death, 3600 Block Plantation Grove, Aug. 8, 6:47 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Aug. 8, 9:37 p.m.
• Assault, 7800 Block Goddard St., Aug. 10, 12:29 p.m.