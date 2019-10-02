INPUT SOUGHT ON POSSIBLE THIRD COUNTY NATURE CENTER
Join Altitude Land Consultants and El Paso County Parks at a community meeting to hear about plans for a potential Northern El Paso County Nature Center.
Residents are invited to share input during the meeting scheduled for Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Black Forest Fire and Rescue Station 1, 11445 Teachout Road in Black Forest.
The Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers are currently El Paso County’s only two nature centers connecting visitors to natural and cultural resources.
“With the long-term success of the existing nature centers, there is a community desire for a nature center in northern El Paso County. Community input is essential in determining the feasibility of location, potential partnerships and collaborations, as well as the long-term use and maintenance of a potential northern El Paso County Nature Center,” a Wednesday release from the county states.
WOMAN’S CLUB OF COLORADO SPRINGS ANNOUNCES LUNCHEON, FASHION SHOW
The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs invites the public to enjoy lunch and fashion at their “A-Tisket-A-Tasket” annual fashion show luncheon.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Colorado College’s Bemis Hall, the public is invited to shop the Woman’s Club’s opportunity baskets and enjoy lunch. Ethically-made fashions and accessories from Frayla Boutique will be featured in the runway show. Birgitta DePree of the Millibo Art Theatre will emcee.
Proceeds from the event allow the Woman’s Club to benefit nonprofits including Early Connections Learning Center, the Empty Stocking Fund, Home Front Cares, Meadow Park Community Center, Partners in Housing, the Ronald McDonald House and Safe Kids.
Tickets are $50 per guest ($20 is tax deductible) and may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/y6nsfvl9. Paid reservations are due by Oct. 18.