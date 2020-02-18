A simple change of clothes can mean the world to someone who is hurting and has very little.
A volunteer project by The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs will provide clothing, toiletries and a bit of love and support for survivors of human trafficking across the country.
The organization’s Wednesday, Feb. 26 event, “An Impactful Luncheon,” will feature a keynote speech by Dianna Steele, CEO of Restore Innocence. The event is so-called because it has an impact on the lives of more than 30 women.
“The main purpose of the luncheon is to learn more about human trafficking here in Colorado,” said Woman’s Club member Mary Beth Williams.
The mission of the Colorado Springs faith-based nonprofit Restore Innocence is “to aid victims of human trafficking in the rescue, restoration and reintegration process by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs,” states its website, restoreinnocence.org.
Following Steele’s address and lunch, attendees will stuff provided backpacks with items (see below) to be mailed to law enforcement agencies across the United States to be given to victims of human trafficking upon rescue.
All are welcome to attend the soup, salad and dessert buffet luncheon, featuring dishes made by club members, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St. Free parking is available.
Attendees are asked to bring items from the below list for the backpacks and consider a $10 donation to cover the shipping cost of one filled bag.
The “shopping list” of items to be donated is geared for young ladies 13 and up. It includes:
• Loose-fitting knit pants
• T-Shirt
• Hoodie
• 2 pairs of underwear, boy-cut style
• 2 pairs of socks
• Sports bras
• Slider sandals (not flip-flops)
• Hairbrush & hair ties
• Toothbrush
• Travel-size toiletries (without hotel logos): Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, Chapstick
• Small stuffed animals
• Journal & pen
• Small blanket (approximately 50 inches by 60 inches)
An RSVP is requested so the club knows what items, along with how many people, are coming. RSVP to Mary Beth Williams at 719-651-2917 or mbw2020@msn.com. The backpacks are provided.
“Every backpack includes about $100-worth of items, and we always provide a stuffed animal. We’re told that’s the first thing the recipient pulls out, and it’s something for them to hang onto,” Williams said. “We’re thrilled we can make a difference to that one person who gets it. It’s a lot of items in one bag.”
Only the above-listed items (new, not used, no substitutions) are requested, as they have been approved by law enforcement agencies including police departments, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and State Patrol agencies. Clothing (adult sizes small, medium, large and extra-large needed) is requested to be fair trade and should retain tags but have prices removed or crossed off.
“We believe in fair trade, because it’s very hard for us to be packing backpacks for human-trafficking survivors with any things that are products of forced labor,” Williams said.
Please do not include religious items, food, any clothing or product with a suggestive message, sharp objects.
“Thank you for selecting quality items! Keep in mind that most of these survivors have very little, so we want to make this a special experience for them. Please donate items that you would be proud to give to a loved one,” advises the Woman’s Club on the invite.
Restore Innocence has shipped more than 3,500 Restoration Bags to law enforcement agencies in 45 states, according to its website.
This is the second year the Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs has hosted the luncheon. The 2019 event saw the completion of 38 Restoration Bags along with excess items and cash donations that enabled Restore Innocence to complete and ship additional bags.
“This is just one of the many service projects the Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs does,” added Williams, a 12-year member of the local club and past state president. “We’re part of the general foundation of women’s clubs — the largest international organization of women volunteers in the world, started in 1890. Our club started in 1902.”
For more information about the Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs, visit womansclubofcoloradospringsgfwc.org.