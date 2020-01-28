Did you miss it? I missed it. Slept right through it. You probably slept through it, too. I’m referring to the longest night of the year, Dec. 21, that officially marked the beginning of winter for us here in the northern hemisphere.
If you’re like me it’s often tough to recall what I had for lunch yesterday, let alone a long, cold, dark night over a month ago. If you don’t recall it, that is completely excused. It means we are all now functioning in winter mode. But good news! From that long, cold night going forward our daylight begins to last longer as we anxiously await long, sunny, warmer days.
Moving into winter mode in Ute Valley Park does reduce total park visits and activity, but the Friends of Ute Valley Park Committee continue to meet and monitor what the needs will be when the seasons change. The FUVP will continue to work directly with the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services to determine specific work projects that our very capable crew leaders will oversee in conjunction with our significant number of helpful volunteers. Watch this space for details on those projects as the year unfolds.
The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services staff has recently created a fresh and revised trails map for Ute Valley Park that we are pleased to display here. Over recent time there have been a variety of park activities to create a need for this freshened map. Some trail names have been changed and this map reflects those changes. Some trails have been rerouted or closed and all those adjustments are captured here. Parks staff will be producing and installing examples of the updated map at park entrance locations for visitors’ use. Although navigating the park has never been complex, it is always great to have a map.
Other winter-mode information to convey is regarding potential slippery conditions in Ute Valley Park. During this colder time of the year ice forms from melting snowpack and remains on trails — particularly those with a north-facing exposure. The tricky part is that regular trail activity in the park will allow those icy spots to be hidden as they get covered by fine dust from the high sand content in the park soil. That makes it difficult to often see the ice which can have a bad end-result if you are on foot or bike. So please be aware and be careful on the trails.
Our work projects will resume in the spring. Jeremy Taylor, wildfire mitigation program administrator for Colorado Springs Fire Department, confirmed that there is continued fire mitigation happening now. The work is being done to match the projects we previously covered over the last year. Much of it is more remote so you may hear the work being done rather than see it.
That current project is about halfway completed as they are working west to east in the designated 23-acre parcel. Knowing the mitigation work is being done to reduce fuels throughout the park is a benefit to us all. It is very healthy for the park and it makes all of us who live near or use the park feel safer regarding our always present concerns about wildfire.
A member of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Phill Emmert writes this periodic column to keep readers informed about the public park between Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard.