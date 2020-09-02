By Joe LaFleur
If you’re prospecting for fall colors, an aspen gold mine awaits at Dome Rocks State Wildlife Area.
Head west from Colorado Springs on U.S. 24 for about 25 miles to Divide and then south on Colorado 67 for about 5.5 miles before angling right on graveled County Road 61.
Continue for about 2 miles to the entrance to Dome Rocks SWA on the right. Drive down the short hill and continue straight to the upper parking lot.
Begin climbing south up a steep hill, following the trail along Willow Creek. A few mountain or Western bluebirds may still be hanging around nest boxes along the trail. As hikers ascend, the trail passes fields of tall grasses, then through an immense aspen forest about a mile long. The peak time for fall colors is mid-September to early October.
After about 1.5 miles of huffing and puffing, hikers top out on the ridge after completing most of the elevation gain for this hike. The trail flattens out as it swings westward for about a mile to the intersection with Sand Creek Trail. Turn right and head northward, descending along the well named Sand Creek, chock full of sand. After about 1.75 miles, the trail crosses Four Mile Creek to intersect with the Dome Rock Trail, where hikers can cash in on some more fall gold from willows lining the creek.
In the fall, the creek crossing should be high and dry, but may get soggy in late spring/early summer.
Turn right on the Dome Rock Trail and head eastward, climbing along Four Mile Creek, a scenic stretch with views of the rocky creek area and small waterfalls and plunge pools. Also note that this stretch includes a creek crossing that might result in wet feet in times of high water.
After about 1.75 miles, hikers reach the lower parking area near the start of the loop.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.