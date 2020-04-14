The American Red Cross and the Peace Corps are familiar to most people, but many nonprofits aren’t as well known. That’s the case with a remarkable organization called World Central Kitchen.
Founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés and his wife, Patricia, WCK has made its mark with lightning-fast responses to natural disasters in the U.S. and around the world. In its inception, José and Patricia envisioned an organization that would provide smart solutions to address hunger and poverty, and they also wanted to put strategies in place to educate and empower communities. Little did they know that WCK would start by springing into action in Haiti after a devastating 7.0 earthquake in 2010.
As the news showed the earthquake’s destruction in Haiti, Andrés and his team arrived to provide thousands of meals to those who were left with nothing. In addition, WCK worked closely with other nonprofit organizations to install clean cookstoves in schools. Converting school kitchen charcoal stoves to liquid propane-based ones allowed for cleaner and healthier food preparation. This experience deepened Andrés’ commitment to Haiti and to the possibility of making a difference in the aftermath of disasters.
In 2017, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, St. Croix and Dominica with such force that it became the world’s worst natural disaster in history. Andrés and the leadership team at WCK cut through bureaucracy to feed people throughout the region and they learned lessons which they implemented during subsequent relief efforts. Last year, when Hurricane Dorian tore through the Bahamas, WCK quickly transported meals to the islands with helicopters and seaplanes. In a Time magazine article, Andrés stated, “We brought hope as fast as anybody has ever done it. No one told me I’m in charge of feeding the Bahamas. I said I’m in charge of feeding the Bahamas.”
The act of taking responsibility and action characterizes Andrés’ personality and philosophy. He has a reputation for swift thinking, empathy for others, and an unwavering belief in what’s possible, regardless of the circumstances. He’s in constant motion as he switches focus from one disaster to another and spends time with his wife and daughters in between trips. In mid-March, the Grand Princess cruise ship set sail from Hawaii but its arrival in California was delayed when some of the 2,400 passengers tested positive for COVID-19. For days, the ship was denied permission to dock in California as officials argued about what to do. Without a moment’s hesitation, Andrés boarded a flight in New Jersey, leading an effort to bring food to the ship’s passengers.
Since the start of the pandemic in the U.S., WCK has provided thousands of meals in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Miami. That’s no small task but they didn’t stop there. To provide support to frontline health care workers across the U.S., they’re working with Off Their Plate, a grassroots movement to help hospital teams and unemployed restaurant workers during times of crisis. Nearly two dozen hospital systems including Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Mt. Sinai Queens, and UCLA are working hand-in-hand with WCK during this pandemic. Andrés has persuaded dozens of chefs and cooks to be part of these efforts in cities large and small and he has teamed up with restaurants to provide take-out food. “We will be there to cover the blind spots that the system will have; we can’t expect that the government and other organizations will cover everything,” states Andrés.
In the nine years since it was founded, WCK has launched food relief missions in 13 countries with the help of more than 45,000 volunteers. These efforts alone have resulted in more than 15 million meals for people in those countries. In addition, they have trained more than 520 school cooks who provide food to more than 65,000 students in Haiti, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras. WCK has had an impact in many places worldwide.
World Central Kitchen relies on donations to sustain their efforts. Whenever and wherever help is needed, Andrés and his organization respond. Consider a donation to help WCK help others. In the end, one never knows when it will turn out to be you and your community who need assistance.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.