As sports fans, we exhibit a strong — sometimes over the top — interest in our favorite teams and athletes. When they win, we feel like we win. When they lose, our hearts are broken.
In my decades of following my favorite teams and athletes — Nolan Ryan is my all-time favorite — I have enjoyed the fruits of victory many times over. In fact, I am on a major roll right now.
I spent most of my first 38 years in southern California, so it was only natural that most of my favorite teams were based in the Los Angeles area: Rams in football, Lakers in basketball, Kings in hockey and the Angels and Dodgers in baseball. I also had a deep love for the New York Yankees, which stemmed from first learning about Babe Ruth as a kindergartener.
Since 2001, I have closely followed the career of Tom Brady. That was the year he took over as New England’s starting quarterback following an injury to starter Drew Bledsoe.
While I had no reason to cheer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before March 17 of last year, I quickly jumped on their pirate ship when Brady announced he was going to sign with the team after the Patriots cut ties with him. I announced to my friends that day that Brady and his new team would win the Super Bowl in 2021.
I watched every minute of every Bucs game this season — thanks to DirectTV giving me the Sunday Ticket for free — and was fascinated with how Brady and the Bucs grew and matured. Days before Tampa Bay took on the Chiefs in the big game, I predicted a 38-17 Bucs blowout. As you know, Tampa Bay won the game 31-9. It wasn’t even that close.
Last October, two more of my teams won championships in their sports. On Oct. 11, the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat four games to two to win the franchise’s 17th NBA title. That tied the Boston Celtics — my least favorite team of all time — for the most in league history.
The Lakers have a great chance to repeat this year.
On Oct. 27, the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the franchise’s first World Series title since 1988.
I would expect the Dodgers to be in the mix for a championship again this season.
Of course, not all of my teams have had recent success. Many have gone years without winning a title. The UCLA Bruins’ men’s basketball team has won just one national championship since 1975. That was John Wooden’s — “The Wizard of Westwood” final season.
The USC football team has not won a national championship since 2004 when Pete Carroll was the coach.
The Angels have just one World Series title (2002) since they came into existence in 1961.
Even the Yankees, the most successful organization in the history of American sports, have just one World Series championship (2009) since winning three consecutive rings from 1998-2000.
The dreaded Boston Red Sox have four World Series titles since 2004. Ugh.
The older I get, the less passionate I am about the teams I follow. There used to be a time that I felt the sting of a Rams’ loss for days. If the Lakers were beaten by the Celtics in the championship series, I would be mad for weeks.
I’ve learned to accept the ups and downs that come with following my favorite sports teams and athletes. I know that Tom Brady will retire someday, leaving a void in my sports life. The last time I felt that void was when Nolan Ryan retired following the 1993 season.
I encourage you to keep rooting for your teams, no matter how rough the treading gets. It’s not always easy being a sports fan, but what a great joy it is to have a favorite team or player to follow. Even during the rocky times of life.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.