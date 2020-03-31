You’ve seen the catchphrase or hashtag #DoingMyPartCO.
To me, it means working from home, going out only to walk my dog, keeping several feet apart from my neighbor or mailman or whatever human crosses my shortened path on a given day.
I’ve seen the meme that says “This is the first time in history where you can save humanity by just sitting on the couch watching TV. Don’t mess it up!”
Funny and kind of true ...
However, there are things you can do to help your community, even while sitting on the couch watching TV.
I consider “doing my part” as doing what I can to help my community — including the business community — during this weird and unsettling time.
One way to do that is, quite simply, to order a meal from a favorite restaurant — something I’d be doing anyway, and spreading the love to different restaurants. Doing clothes or gift shopping by website or social media from beloved local boutiques can provide them the income they need to keep going, too.
I’ve already seen some neighborhood eateries and shops permanently close due to lack of business, and many have closed temporarily. But there are others standing by, open and waiting for you to pick up the phone or type in your order.
The chambers of commerce in our communities have been working steadily to help businesses get the word out about what they are offering for sale during our state’s shelter in place order.
” ... Your local chambers are stepping into new frontiers of business and economic support as we all face this unchartered COVID-19 territory. Our businesses and their employees are suffering the excruciating hurt of watching their lifelong careers and investments seemingly disappear in an instant. Our compassion for these pillars of our economy, many of them close friends, and our commitment to lift them knows no boundaries,” states a letter to the editor from John Tayer, chairman of the board of directors of the Association for Colorado Chambers of Commerce.
”Through round-the-clock efforts, your chamber leaders began the initial COVID-19 response journey with quick action to provide our local businesses with reliable and complete information. Check out almost any chamber of commerce website and you will find the latest news and most complete list of support resources. This information helped our businesses make strategic planning decisions and to identify the best way to assist their furloughed employees.”
In Monument, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce has started a couple of Facebook pages — one for restaurants and another for non-restaurant businesses. They are connecting with members via email and newsletters, posting Twitter updates, holding virtual meetings and serving as a go-to resource for business owners who have questions about COVID-19 safety and new laws and restrictions.
”Communication is going to be the thing that gets us through this,” said Terri Hayes, chamber president and CEO.
The chamber website, trilakeschamber..com, lists a multitude of business resources, events (online) and other helpful information for area businesses.
Members may partake of the chamber’s monthly networking breakfast online (a new approach to the usual boisterous in-person gatherings) on April 2. Call Laura Easley at the chamber to register, 719-481-3282 or sign up online.
In Teller County, the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce sends out frequent emails to the business community about how the latest virus mandates affect them. Their website, woodlandparkchamber.com, greets visitors with resources for local businesses, 2020 Census information, state and federal COVID-19 information and more.
“This is our mission. We are here to be a business advocate in our region. In a time of crisis, this is what we do,” said Chamber President Deb Miller. “We are a connector, a collaborator, one who can find resources to get out there to people.”
Same goes for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC (coloradospringschamberedc.com). ”Although we typically don’t think of franchises as local businesses, many of the owners, operators, and their employees are local residents — and they need our takeout order right now, too. Lucky for us, there is no shortage of delicious options,” the chamber (@CSCEDC) tweeted last week, linking to its blog page.
”When the going gets tough, our community gets going,” the chamber wrote on the linked-to blog. “That’s certainly been the case when it comes to all of us stepping up and placing our take-out and curbside pickup orders from local restaurants.”
So please, stay home right now, but if you can spend some of your dollars for takeout food or other items from local businesses, consider that part of “doing your part.”
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.