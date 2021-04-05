Whataburger, the Texas-based hamburger chain that rivals In-N-Out Burger for cult-like followers, is coming to north Colorado Springs.
A 3,751-square-foot Whataburger restaurant would be built in the InterQuest Marketplace retail complex, east of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway, under a proposal submitted to city government planners.
Whataburger’s construction would begin in the summer and the restaurant is expected to open this fall, the proposal shows.
Whataburger’s Colorado Springs restaurant would be built a short distance from In-N-Out Burger, which opened in the Victory Ridge development in November.
The Whataburger has been proposed by BurgerWorks Colorado, a franchisee based in Texas, the proposal submitted to the city shows.
Whataburger corporate officials, based in San Antonio, issued a statement that confirmed the chain is on its way to Colorado Springs.
“Whataburger is growing, and we have more good news,” the company said via email. “It’s true we are planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Colorado Springs. We’ll have more information to share in the future, but we have some great fans in Colorado Springs and we hope they’re as excited as we are.”
Founded in 1950 as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, Whataburger — so named after customers exclaimed “what a burger!” — has more than 840 locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, according to its website.
Nearly 700 of the locations are in Texas, where the legislature recognized the chain as a “Texas Treasure” 20 years ago.
The chain is popular for its fresh, made-to-order hamburgers. Its menu includes several varieties of burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, onion rings, salads, desserts, soft drinks, shakes and breakfast items.
Whataburger employs more than 50,000 people and has 14 million customers, with annual sales that top $2.5 billion, its website says.
