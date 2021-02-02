Much has been made of Bernie’s wool mittens.
During the inauguration on Jan. 20, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was spotted in the crowd wearing chunky knitted mittens and a grey jacket. Sitting in a folding chair with his arms and legs crossed, his brown-and-white patterned mittens stood out along with a light blue mask.
Despite the mask, Sanders’ characteristic grumpy scowl was noticeable. At one point, Sanders stood up and we caught a glimpse of a large, brown envelope in his hands. One reporter suggested that Sanders was out doing errands, stopped by to be part of the inauguration, and then went to the post office to mail his tax return.
Photojournalist Brendan Smialowski was busy photographing politicians and other guests when out of the corner of his eye, he spotted Sanders fiddling with his gloves. After taking Sanders’ photo, Smialowski returned his attention to the crowd. Within minutes of posting the photo, memes of Bernie went viral. There was Bernie on the moon, Bernie on a bench next to Forrest Gump and Bernie selling Girl Scout cookies. Bernie rode a Disney roller coaster, went to an art museum, and wore a Buffalo Bills cap.
Within days, the iconic photo on a sweatshirt and T-shirts became available on Sanders’ website. The sweatshirts and T-shirts have sold out and now customers wait up to eight weeks for one. All the proceeds will be donated to charities in Vermont, including Feeding Chittenden, Chill Foundation, Vermont community action centers, and Meals On Wheels Vermont — which provides daily meals to the elderly.
The grey jacket Sanders wore sold out on the Burton company’s website and orders are still increasing.
But, back to the mittens and their history. In 2016, Bernie received the handmade mittens from Jen Ellis, a second grade teacher in Essex Junction, Vermont. Ellis made dozens of them to give to all of the teachers at her daughters’ preschool. She’s a strong believer in sustainability and used fleece made from plastic water bottles for the lining. “I made an extra pair for Bernie and gave them to Bernie’s daughter-in-law who owned the preschool my daughter attended. I also sold some on Etsy and at local craft fairs.”
Ellis was glad that Sanders wore them during his campaign and at the inauguration. In the hours following the Jan. 20 inauguration, Ellis was flooded with requests. She responded, “I hate to disappoint people, but the mittens, they’re one-of-a-kind and they’re unique. Sometimes in this world, you just can’t get everything you want.”
What was the appeal of those mittens? Was it the feeling that we could recognize ourselves in Bernie’s down-home style? Was it simply that they were brown and knitted amidst the bright yellow jacket of the poet laureate and the teal outfit of the First Lady? Perhaps, it was the diversity that lay before us as people from all walks of life came together to witness the oaths that were spoken and the songs that were sung. Perhaps, it was the calmness of the day of democracy, along with the blue sky and the American flags. Either way, we’ll surely remember those mittens.
