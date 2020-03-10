By Julie Richman
“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” said Juliet Capulet to her lover, Romeo Montague, in Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet." The play depicts the couple’s love for one another amidst the longtime dispute between their families, the Montagues and Capulets. The families are sworn enemies and as Juliet speaks to Romeo, she bemoans the power that their family names hold over them.
What’s in a name? Do names have significance and power or not? Are names important or just symbolic and convenient for our everyday language?
Over time, language changes and evolves. Some names come and go; others seem to remain constant, like Kraft or the IRS. Companies create names for new products hoping that the name will induce customers to buy. Yet, sometimes new names cause confusion as in the case with New Coke back in the late ‘80s. Ultimately, Coca-Cola dropped that name and rebranded Coca-Cola Classic, which is still sold around the world.
In 2012, when names were needed for two moons of Pluto, many people including William Shatner (famously known for his portrayal of Captain Kirk), thought that one of the two moons should be named Vulcan, after the alien world in "Star Trek." After much debate, the International Astronomical Union chose to name the moons Kerberos and Styx, both of which are derived from classical Greek mythology.
In 2009, NASA held an online contest to name one of the rooms (formerly called Node 3) of the International Space Station. The name Colbert (yes, like Stephen), was voted the most popular, beating out names like Serenity, Earthrise, Legacy and Venture. In the end, NASA chose the name Tranquility, after the Apollo 11 astronauts landing location on the moon in 1969. In addition, NASA agreed to name a treadmill on the ISS after Colbert. That piece of exercise equipment is now called COLBERT (Combined Operational Load Bearing External Resistance Treadmill).
Most recently, NASA held a contest to name the rover which will be traveling to Mars in July. Suggestions were submitted by over 28,000 students before a lengthy voting and judging process took place. NASA chose the name Perseverance, which was submitted by a seventh-grader from Virginia. Other names in the final round of selection included Clarity, Courage, Endurance, Fortitude, Ingenuity, Promise, Tenacity and Vision.
Why did NASA choose the name Perseverance? The word comes from the Latin word perseverantia which means ‘to strictly abide by something.’ People with perseverance don’t give up in the face of difficulty or hardship. They have a clear purpose or goal in mind and rarely, if ever, waver in their pursuit. Perseverance is a fundamental characteristic of space exploration which not only depends on curiosity but on passion, steadfastness, and focus. It’s a process of trial and error in pursuit of learning and exploring. It’s a big task and will continue to span many, many decades with the dedication and hard work of thousands of people in the scientific, engineering, and business professions.
To date, over $2 billion has been invested in the design and construction of the rover at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. Currently, Perseverance is undergoing final testing at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the goal to launch in July. Perseverance’s job is to continue searching for indications of past microbial life on Mars as well as collect rock and soil samples for later study on Earth. This task builds on the scientific discoveries of Curiosity (the previous Rover) which indicated that Mars had a habitable environment at one time. Without the tremendous undertaking of the rovers, these scientific findings would remain unknown.
Perseverance’s name is etched on a plate which protects the Rover’s robotic arm from rocks. It’s scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Center in July with a planned landing on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. Perseverance, we wish you good luck and godspeed. After all, what’s in a name?
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.