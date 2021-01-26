Rita Mae Brown got it right. “Happiness is pretty simple: someone to love, something to do, something to look forward to.”
Yeah, I know; George Washington Burnap kind of said it first, but he said, something to “hope for,” instead of “look forward to,” and they’re not the same thing. I look forward to getting a coronavirus vaccine. I hope I get it soon. Big difference.
I’ve been thinking about Brown’s quote a lot lately, especially since I didn’t have a chance to do many of these things last year. Few family visits or hugs. A fraction of the outdoor activities I usually enjoy, with wildfires and social distancing measures limiting the options. And of course, every concert was canceled. The pandemic sure put the kibosh on Brown’s whole “simple happiness equation.” I can’t throw myself a pity party though, especially with every day bringing more sickness and death to so many people, and so many of their family members dealing with the loss. But I can’t do nothing either. Where to find that happiness this year?
My Sierra Club wilderness wall calendar came in the mail the other day. I flipped through the pages, admiring each month’s photos: A bull moose in Banff National Park, Canada. Wildflowers in Carrizo Plain National Monument, California. Sandhill cranes and snow geese in Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico. And of course, the quaking aspen in our own Uncompahgre National Forest. But that was only half of the calendar. The rest was white space — a square for each day, and every one of them was empty!
Sure, I have a digital calendar and it’s always packed with work. It’s so packed that I rarely have time to see beyond the day to day. But this big paper calendar — this could be my “someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to” calendar. I set to work right away. With January nearly over, I only had room for one “something to do,” and that was easy: start filling out the calendar.
Here’s my first draft:
February: Put together a hiking schedule for the year. I have a lot of research to do for some books I’m working on, so that’s sort of work-related, but planning the hikes and campouts and getting them on a calendar gives me something to look forward to and reminds me to reserve campsites and keep the maintenance on my car up to date.
March: Put together a restaurant schedule for every Tuesday for the rest of the year. My hiking trips usually fall between Friday and Monday, so by Tuesday I’m famished, and the pantry is bare. My meal delivery plan comes every other Wednesday, so Tuesday is perfect. Plus, with all the new vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants around town, I have a lot of places and menu items to try!
April: Visit family in Colorado. Sure, it’s just a couple of hours up the road, but I have to give my kid a lot of notice before I pop in. He’s like me that way — doesn’t like surprises.
May: Schedule museum visits. Right now, some museums are open with limited hours and limited advance ticket sales. If I don’t put these on my calendar and buy the tickets, I won’t go. I can’t believe I missed the Frida Kahlo exhibit at the Denver Art Museum. Colorado Springs has dozens of museums — Google it!
June: Put together a live concert, opera, comedy and theatre schedule. I’m hoping that by springtime our local venues — and those in Denver — will have a better idea of when they can open their doors so I can buy tickets and get these shows on my calendar.
July: Visit family in California. Maybe go to Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Knott’s Berry Farm too, and spend a day at the Pacific Ocean.
August: Put together a bigger trip plan for 2022. I still want to visit Cornwall in May for the Fowey Festival of Arts and Literature; spend a night at the Jamaica Inn, the setting for Daphne du Maurier’s novel of the same name; and go sea-cliff climbing in Penzance. I also want to climb the Grand Teton, Mount Kilimanjaro, and (if I win the lottery) Mount Vinson. The only chance I have of actually doing these things is getting them on my calendar well in advance.
September: Put together a training plan and a financial savings plan for all those big trips. I’m not getting any younger or richer, and it will take time to get my skills and savings account up to par.
October: Visit family back East. October in New England is beautiful. The humidity and mosquitoes are less of an issue and the leaves are turning. Of course, spend a day at the Atlantic Ocean.
November: Make a giving plan for the holidays. I make monthly donations to my favorite causes year-round — have been for decades — but I always give extra around the holidays. This is usually money, but I’d like to give some of my time this year, too.
December: Buy a new calendar and start planning.
OK, it’s a draft, but I have to tell you that I feel happier already! And my calendar is beginning to fill up.
Do yourself a favor. Head to your local bookstore today and get a calendar — a big paper one that you can hang on the wall. And start planning. Because that Rita Mae Brown sure knew what she was talking about.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.