Over the years I have been asked about the hotel on the top of Pikes Peak. I know they tried it, and understand the attraction, but when did they do it?
The Army had men living on the summit starting in 1873. They were up there a year at a time. After the Army left, the railroad had a crew that lived up there through the summer. When the road was improved and a second summit house was built, they had a crew at the top all summer, too.
The summit can be a challenge even when you are up there for only an hour. Requests about spending the night started from the early trains, but there was barely enough room for the crew. The demand for the two available rooms was extreme. In 1900 J.G. Hiestand, who was a photographer from Manitou, raised the money to build additional space in the railway's summit house. He ran a shop at the Manitou station as well as at the summit where he sold souvenirs and his photographs.
Additions to the old weather station at the summit included a tower. In the tower would be rooms where tourists could spend the night. The railroad offered sunrise and sunset viewing at the summit and being able to stay over night would simplify the railroad's transportation problem.
The construction of the additions was in the manner of the weather station — two foot thick stone, with small windows and heavy doors. The tower addition, started in 1900, would have not only five tourist rooms, but a very high tower. Stairs would put the viewer 100 feet above the top of the mountain. The rooms were simple, but nearly complete; toilets were still a short walk away, outside. A bed, table, chairs, lamp and curtains were much as in any hotel room. Each room also came with a nice watercooler — water being the cure for the dry air at that altitude. Guests were, even 100 years ago, cautioned to drink plenty of water. In the night many a guest awoke choking and water was the answer. This and occasional nausea was the main inconvenience to the guests.
If you could make it through the first night, you did better each night, but most only stayed for one. Over the years more rooms were added along the west side of the building. The railroad's advertising included the hotel space available, with pictures of them.
Over the years the hotel closed and the rooms found other use. The crew that worked at the summit used the added space. When the present summit house was built, it included dormitory space. This is now used for storage, and the crews go up and down every day.
A few can not make it through the first day, but once you are used to the altitude, things are fine.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.