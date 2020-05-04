Did you know Colorado’s official state dog is “the adopted dog”? Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a bill in 2013 that named the “shelter pet” the official state pet.
Colorado residents have endless opportunities to recreate with their canine companions in a responsible way. We all have good dogs with unique personalities and not all temperaments are compatible. Dogs may sniff each other the wrong way and decide to tussle – an unfortunate but well-known occurrence. Are you familiar with other significant impacts an untethered four-legged friend unleashes on our open spaces and trails?
Dogs are, by nature’s design, predators. Various dog aggression styles are significant contributors to leash ordinances. Canis familiaris, the domestic dog, is of the same genus as the wolf, Canis lupus. They are built for hunting and every dog is born with predatory aggression. It isn’t their fault nature designed such a successful predator.
Keep in mind the average intelligence of a dog is equivalent to a human 2-year-old. Parents, 2-year olds like putting things in their mouth and playing, right? They cannot grasp the intricacies of ecosystems or understand how they affect their environment. Though your well-trained pet may not chase wildlife, they will inevitably leave a predatory scent. Can you think of a smell that signifies “Danger!”? Imagine the scent of a wildfire, propane leak or hot brakes. You recognize these odors as an omen of something harmful or potentially deadly. The increase of domestic predatory scent trails throughout wild species’ habitat inhibits their ability to safely thrive.
Prey animals like bighorn sheep, rabbits, and songbirds are popular park users if we allow them to be. A lack of prey means your chance of glimpsing a native predator like a bobcat, grey fox, or mountain lion dwindles drastically, too. This may seem like good news but the health of our open spaces and trails hang in the balance.
Trail etiquette is an essential courtesy for protecting your four-legged bestie. In the simplest terms, cyclists yield to all, all yield to horseback riders. In order to ensure your dog avoids any sort of mishap involving two tires or an 840- to 2,200-pound horse, they need to be under your physical control. Dogs are predators, horses are prey. A pooch who is not accustomed to an equine lifestyle may panic or attack. Equestrians and dog owners alike have well-trained and kind creatures but we cannot be in absolute control of another mind. To protect the pets we love it is imperative to respectfully mitigate the chance of incidents resulting in their injury and our own.
Cyclists are expected to yield to all trail users but they cannot always stop as soon as they need. In an instant, your dog could be seriously injured, along with the cyclist enjoying their ride, if you are not able to control your pet’s whereabouts. Remember that small disease-carrying mammals can be dangerous to an unsupervised canine. Pets, and people, are safest on designated trails.
Trail maintenance technicians, rangers, and volunteers are hard at work in our open spaces and parks. Equipment for our various projects can create a claustrophobic and noisy environment for furry companions. An unleashed Golden Retriever had a near-miss with our mini excavator last summer. A quick-handed trail technician snatched her collar before she was injured. Close calls like these can be completely eradicated simply by using a leash.
Off-trail hazards such as deep culverts, assorted litter, and predators are potential dangers to your nose-driven hound. Some hazards may entice or spook your pup and cause them to run away and possibly get lost. In my few years as a ranger I have been involved in 36 successful retrievals of missing dogs. The elation of reuniting a terrified and trembling, or blissfully nonchalant, animal and their loving parent is heartwarming and fulfilling.
Our department is full of dog-loving outdoor enthusiasts. We genuinely care about your pet’s safety and wellbeing; they deserve to enjoy a walk in the park as much as every user does. Remember that wild creatures such as bats, beetles, snakes, wildflowers, and even those towering ponderosa pines need to feel and be safe in their home in order to thrive.
Promoting respect through all user groups is essential for the ecosystem and perpetuation of our recreational environment’s health. By abiding the City’s leash ordinance and picking up and disposing of your pet’s waste you automatically follow four of the Leave No Trace Seven Principles. Plan ahead and prepare by checking ordinances and bringing waste baggies, dispose of waste properly, respect wildlife by preventing unnecessary predatory scents, and be considerate of other visitors by following the rules.
Remember your dog’s leash is not only their lifeline but also our open spaces’ and trails' lifeline.
Caroline Ogdahl is a park ranger for the City of Colorado Springs Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) Division.