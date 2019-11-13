Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming and partner nonprofit Freedom Service Dogs launch the second annual Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs fundraising campaign this month, aiming to raise funds to help veterans regain their independence by obtaining assistance from a service animal — free of cost.
Through Nov. 30, all Wag N’ Wash locations, including the Woodmen area location at 1234 E. Woodmen Road, Suite 100, will give customers the option to round up to the nearest dollar during check out. All proceeds will benefit Freedom Service Dogs’ mission of helping veterans unite with service dogs from the program. All dogs are rescues and go through extensive training at each state’s penitentiary, followed by additional specialized training to meet the needs of the veterans.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Freedom Service Dogs,” said Rob Flanagan, president of Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming. “This is an initiative that we hold close to our hearts, as supporting companions, our customers and every community we serve is a top priority. Rounding up is a powerful, yet simple way to help get our customers involved. Plus, to honor our previous campaign, Wag N’ Wash Headquarters will match up to $5,000 in donations from customers.”
Wag N’ Wash held a successful first campaign to benefit Freedom Service Dogs in 2018, exceeding its goal by $2,000. This campaign also earned the silver award in the “Support Our Veterans” category during the International Franchise Association’s Franchising Gives Back ceremony.
The campaign will feature added fundraising efforts generated through a GoFundMe page, which has an individual goal of $5,000, for those who do not have the opportunity to “round up” in stores or want to donate additional dollars to the cause.
Through a partnership with KLN Family Brands, every customer who donates in stores as part of Round Up Freedom Service Dogs will receive a complimentary bag of dog treats.