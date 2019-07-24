The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee (ITC). Applications for the open positions are due by July 31.
The Innovation and Technology Committee is currently seeking one member representing the field of transportation, one member representing the field of operations research, and two at-large El Paso County residents with interests in the missions and goals of the ITC.
The mission of the Innovation & Technology Committee (ITC) is to focus on the future of county government, to offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact services of El Paso County in an efficient, cost-effective, and responsible manner, to identify current trends and innovations occurring in county’s nationwide, and to use a data driven approach to research and assess the viability of implementing new innovations and ideas in the county.
The ITC shall be composed of nine voting members representing a cross section of the community who have working knowledge of developing technologies and innovation processes. Board meetings will be scheduled following appointments of new members.
The volunteer application is online at elpasoco.com and can be accessed by clicking on the “Volunteer Boards” link. Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.