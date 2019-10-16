The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee and one community volunteer for the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group.
Applications for the open positions on the ITC are due by Oct. 23. Applications for the open at-large position on the Citizen Outreach Group are due by Oct. 25.
The ITC is currently seeking one member representing the field of transportation, one member representing the field of academia, and one at-large El Paso County resident with interest in the mission and goals of the committee.
The ITC’s mission is to focus on the future of county government; offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact services of El Paso County in an efficient, cost-effective and responsible manner; identify current trends and innovations occurring in counties nationwide; and use a data driven approach to research and assess the viability of implementing new innovations and ideas in El Paso County.
The ITC shall be composed of nine voting members representing a cross section of the community who have working knowledge of developing technologies and innovation processes. Board meetings will be scheduled following appointments of new members.
The Citizen Outreach Group serves as a committee to review and assess the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap and the activity of the Public Safety tax, in an effort to provide the Board of County Commissioners and county administration with updates and recommendations.
The COG, in its capacity, shall support the county’s efforts in hosting the County Citizens College, the county fair and other related events to encourage and enhance transparency and collaboration between citizens and county government.
There are 11 members on the Citizen Outreach Group; one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts, and six at-large representatives. They serve three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
Citizen Outreach Group meetings will be held on the dates listed on the 2019 Meeting Schedule & Agenda, and most meetings will start at 9:30 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
Download the county’s volunteer application at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.