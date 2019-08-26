VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COLORADO SPRINGS SPORTS AUTHORITY
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Colorado Springs Sports Authority. The term will expire Dec. 21, 2021. Applications are due by Tuesday.
The Sports Authority will be engaged in overseeing the marketing and programming of facilities associated with the City for Champions (C4C) initiative through events held by National Governing Bodies, other sports organizations, and non-sport event organizations. The authority will be composed of five directors with staggered initial terms of service.
Each director shall have professional expertise in real estate development, local government, construction contracting, public or private finance, the sports industry, or any other area that the respective appointing body believes will benefit the board.
The volunteer application may be downloaded at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.