The Colorado Springs-based vocal group Song Spinners kicked off its annual Christmas season performances with what residents described as a stimulating sights and sound experience.
Held at the Heart Song Church, 3815 N. Academy Blvd., the Dec. 2 event proved an entertainment bonanza for viewers. Known for their signature high octane vocals, imaginative costumes and intricately detailed choreographed sketches, Song Spinners is an aural and visual holiday staple for many residents.
Vocalist and narrator Greg Chandler welcomed the approximately 100 guests who attended. “How many of you have seen all of our performances?” Chandler asked, drawing laughter from the crowd. “We’re delighted to be able to perform for you today, so, on with the show.”
Keyboardist Dennis Crosser tickled the ivories as the group launched into “A Perfect Christmas Night” and “We’re Gonna Kiss Tonight.” The rollicking holiday chestnut, “Holly Jolly Christmas,” saw male vocalists clutch sprigs of mistletoe and collect hugs and kisses from the female singers.
An apron-clad Mrs. Claus, played by vocalist and narrator Trish Davison, made no apologies for her weight, noting everyone should refrain from dieting during the Christmas holiday. “Can’t you tell I love food?” Davison asked of her plus-size figure. “Drink diet soda because diet soda calories don’t count,” Davison continued as guests laughed.
At that moment the group burst into the comical “No Time to Diet” as coverall-clad members clutching giant forks and spoons gathered around a food-covered dinner table. Guests roared with laughter as singers crooned, “Don’t forget the rolls and gravy, there’s enough to feed the Navy.” The hysterical “Grandma’s Killer Fruit Cake” concluded the skit.
Ever the actress, Davison twice pretended to scold an innocent observer for disturbing the performance. “Sir, please be quiet, you are so rude,” Davison said, inciting laughter from guests.
Singers sported attire ranging from black and white formal wear to dazzling, colorful costumes designed to enhance the visual appeal of each performance. Vocalists even worked plastic foodstuff and intricately wrapped Christmas presents into the act.
For many guests, the Christmas ports of call skit stole the show. Here, Davison invited everyone to join her in traveling to Ireland, Hawaii, Europe, Mexico and Jamaica for Christmas. Skit numbers included “It’s Christmas in Killarney,” “Mele Kalikimaka,” “Christmas is a Coming” and the Jose Feliciano classic, “Feliz Navidad.”
The group concluded the performance with the season standard “Deck the Halls” as male vocalists hung colored tree lights around their necks. Chandler praised performers for their work and thanked guests for attending. Davison added, “You’re a special audience and we wish you a very Merry Christmas.”
Resident Davida Michaels praised the show. “I can’t remember when a performance brought out the Christmas spirit in me.”
A Doyle and Rhonda Combs-owned corporation, Song Spinners perform about 50 private shows, fundraisers and public outings annually in the Colorado Springs area from Fountain to Monument, and from Woodland Park to Ellicott and Falcon.
A nonprofit semi-professional entertainment troupe, Song Spinners has provided the public with quality family-oriented sing, swing, audience participation and dance entertainment for nearly half a century.
Song Spinners’ next performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Fountain Valley Senior Center, 5745 Southmoor Drive, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Library 21c auditorium, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. To learn more, call show manager Julie Llewlyn at 338-2175.