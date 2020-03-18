In the late 1800s, Henry W. Austin would have looked out to his 12,000-acre spread in Colorado Springs and seen people herding sheep and planting trees, as he hired them to do.
Today he’d see Interstate 25 and his namesake parkway running east. He’d see the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Costco and other big box stores.
But in the center of it all he’d still see Pulpit Rock, the craggy throne perched on the hill. He’d still see the surrounding outcrops that would also take his name — rugged overhangs that served as shelter for his herders.
Now Austin’s bluffs are frequented by hikers, bikers, and neighbors and their dogs. Those groups have a final say in the future of Austin Bluffs Open Space, as a master plan for the scenic property enters official review.
A nearly 100-page blueprint was presented to the Colorado Springs parks board March 12. A vote is scheduled for April 9.
The plan combines Austin Bluffs with two adjacent properties: Pulpit Rock Park and its oak-covered hillsides, and the forests and meadows of University Park Open Space. The properties would be managed as one 600-acre preserve.
Combined, that puts the open space’s size on par with the more popular Palmer and Ute Valley parks.
“It has the potential to be just amazing,” said Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition. “It could really be a destination-type open space, much like Palmer Park is or Red Rock Canyon.”
Trail talk
Approaching last April’s first public meeting about the plan, “nervous” wouldn’t adequately describe the worries of mountain bikers, their most prominent spokesman said. “More like very strong angst,” said Cory Sutela, executive director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates.
With every city park master plan, riders have come to fear sanitizing. With every effort to develop and manage trails for the masses, they’ve come to expect alterations to the wild nature of singletrack that’s been carved.
For Austin Bluffs, observers have found too much carved. The open space is “saturated with rogue trails,” the proposed master plan states — trails constructed without oversight, blazed and used by enthusiasts over time.
Without a guiding document since the first acreage was set aside in the 1970s, the open space has “basically been a free-for-all,” said David Deitemeyer, city parks’ senior landscape architect leading the master plan.
The proposal pinpoints “evidence of high mountain bike use” and “highly erodible soils” that make “rain events and unrestricted use highly destructive” to the environment. Of the 33 trail miles counted, 27 were found to be rogue. Half of that is recommended to be wiped.
“It was like undiscovered country, and you could create the world you wanted, and it was really cool,” Sutela said. “But when you live in a city and have to share resources like this, you have to make some compromises.”
Changes won’t be immediate. But for those who’ve come to know and love routes deemed unsustainable, Deitemeyer worries “habits might be hard to break.”
But “by creating enough of that (trail) variety,” he said, “I think we’re going to attract people to use the new system.”
The plan calls for “a hierarchy of loops.” The first order of business, Deitemeyer said, will be at Pulpit Rock, home to what he calls “the highest concentration of rogue trails on the entire open space,” forming a mess of gullies and washouts.
The idea is to build a hiking-only, timber step-defined path on the north side of the rock and a biking-only descent on the south side, with a multi-use trail to the top running in between.
In addition, the Rim Trail is envisioned as a 4- to 5-mile tour of the open space’s upper reaches. The Spine Trail has been designed, once it’s completed, to fulfill a seamless connection to Palmer Park in one direction, Ute Valley Park in the other.
Pressed on all sides
Just as planners want to fix the issue with rogue trails, they want to address what they found to be an astonishing 130 access points into the open space. The master plan aims to limit the number to 18.
The two primary parking lots will remain along Nevada Avenue. The city also points visitors to the trailhead off Rockhurst Boulevard, but parking there is limited, as it is from the Butler Court cul-de-sac. Residents there opposed building a new lot nearby.
Solutions are vague at this point, but advocates see them at UCCS. The plan calls for “partnering” with the university for easements.
“I think their students and faculty are going to enjoy these improvements,” Davies said. “So it would make sense that we work together.”
Funding puzzle
To Davies, Austin Bluffs’ master plan underscores a “thorny” side of the city’s Trails, Open Space and Parks program set up by voters in 1997.
Under that charter, portions of TOPS’ sales tax-built funds are reserved for open spaces exclusively established by the program. In the case of the Austin Bluffs master plan, that funding can only be used on a sliver of land; TOPS established about 75 of the 600 acres involved.
“So this ranger being paid by TOPS money can go into this part of the park, but can’t go into this (other) part of the park?” Davies said. “That’s the kind of stuff that makes you shake your head and say, ‘We’ve got to figure this out.’ ”
Realizing the new Austin Bluffs prompts Davies to ask the question she’s asked for years, for as long as parks department funding has hovered below pre-recession levels: Where is the money?
For now, $235,000 has been set aside for master plan projects. The total cost estimate is $15.1 million.
